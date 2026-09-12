Kohima, Several protesters marched here under the banner of the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum against proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and compulsory singing of 'Vande Mataram' at official events, seeking protection of religious freedom, constitutional rights and upholding India's secular xcharacter. Nagaland Christian body takes out rally against FCRA amendments, compulsory 'Vande Mataram' singing

At the rally in the Christian majority state, Nagaland Joint Christian Forum president N Paphino clarified the protest was not against India, the constitution or the state, but a peaceful expression of "concerns over faith, identity, religious liberty and democratic values".

Asserting that Christian faith and Naga identity did not diminish patriotism.

"Nationalism does not mean the destruction of identity. Patriotism does not mean the surrender of conscience," Paphino said, stressing that India's strength lay in its diversity and that unity should not mean uniformity.

On the compulsory singing of Vande Mataram, he said if religious beliefs prevent people from participating in it, they should not be forced to do so.

NJCF president described the issue as a matter of freedom of conscience rather than patriotism, and urged the government to ensure that people are harassed if they choose not to participate in the singing of the national song.

After the rally, the NJCF submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India through Lok Bhavan.

In it, the outfit raised concerns over the proposed FCRA amendments, religious freedom, compulsory chanting of Vande Mataram, and the continued enforcement of the Protected Area Permit regime and Armed Forces Act in the Northeast.

On the proposed amendments in the FCRA, the NJCF said Christian organisations should not be selectively targeted and rejected allegations linking foreign contributions received by Christian institutions to forced conversions.

It said Christian institutions use such funds for charitable and social-welfare activities that benefit the marginalised sections.

The forum said it did not oppose stringent enforcement of the FCRA and maintained that organisations violating the law should face penalties or cancellation of their licences. It urged the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the proposed changes to independently consult stakeholders, including grassroots beneficiaries, and visit remote areas to assess the impact of the proposed amendments.

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