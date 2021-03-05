N-E cities have the strongest feel-good factor
- The EOL report has calculated its overall scores on the basis of four parameters: quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.
One of the most intriguing data points in the 2020 Ease of Living (EOL) Index is the gap between perceived and actual ease of living in India’s cities.
The EOL report has calculated its overall scores on the basis of four parameters: quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception. The last parameter, which has a weight of 30% in the overall rankings, was based on a Citizen Perception Survey (CPS), which asked citizens to “evaluate the role of administration through performance in public service delivery, providing insights directly from the citizens”.
CPS plays a huge role in boosting overall EOL scores. The all-India EOL index is 53.51, but it drops to 30.69 once the CPS scores are deducted.
Is there a pattern to CPS scores being high or low in the country? An HT analysis of the statistics given in the report shows those cities in North-Eastern India -- except Guwahati, they all have a population of less than a million -- have the biggest positive bias, with CPS scores being higher than actual performance indicators.
Cities in southern and western India, which perform the best on the more tangible indicators, have the lowest positive bias in their overall scores on account of CPS. The CPS bias is also higher in smaller cities than larger ones.
The EOL report has given both overall and CPS excluded scores for all the 111 cities which are part of the survey. A good way to measure the positive bias in overall ranking due to CPS scores is to look at the percentage difference between overall and CPS excluded EOL scores for a city. The higher this number, the bigger will be the positive bias brought about the CPS numbers.
A region-wise analysis shows that this number is highest for cities in the North-East (47.3%) and the lowest for cities in the West (40.8%). The positive bias is also stronger when it comes to cities with less than a million people (43.79%), when compared to those with a population of more than a million (41.52%).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OTT regulations a necessity as some even show porn, says SC
- The scenes that caused offence have since been deleted, and the makers as well as the OTT company have apologised.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Can’t mandate perverse equality’: SC on plea over commission for women
- The medical fitness team of the Army tested close to 615 women SSC officers entitled for permanent commission, following the apex court judgment, on five counts: psychiatry, height, appendage (bone structure), physical and eye and ear.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
N-E cities have the strongest feel-good factor
- The EOL report has calculated its overall scores on the basis of four parameters: quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economic might led Bengaluru to top
- Bengaluru, India’s technology capital, is an economic powerhouse on account of the presence of some of the world’s largest corporations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP names Metro Man as its Kerala CM face, then retracts
- K Surendran, the state BJP president who made the original announcement claimed he was quoted out of context.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Similipal blaze contained, Odisha asks for rapid response to forest fires
- The biosphere reserve spread over an area of 5569 sq km contributes 38% of the total protected area network in Odisha. It is also one of the oldest tiger reserves in the country having the largest zone of Sal trees.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top military meet in new avatar, to be ‘multi-layered and informal’
- For the first time, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and jawans are taking part in the top conference, as reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four days into March, Mumbai sizzles at 38 degrees Celsius
- According to the IMD's forecast, Friday and Saturday may see higher daytime temperatures that could rise to 39 degrees Celsius.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses given in a day: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Complainant fails to join probe against Karnataka ex-minister Ramesh Jarkiholi
- A police officer said that the complainant's status as witness in the case of alleged sexual exploitation against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is also unclear.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Choice between smart city and decay’: Minister on Ease of Living Index report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Press Association seeks priority Covid-19 vaccination of accredited journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India plans $6.88 billion steel plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC suggests law to create more courts to clear pendency of cheque bounce cases
- On Wednesday, the Centre had submitted a note prepared by Department of Financial Services (DFS) which did not agree with the Court’s suggestion to create additional courts as a solution to curb high pendency of Section 138 cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kotak Mahindra Bank signs MoU with Indian army to handle salary accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox