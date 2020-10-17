e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Gyms in Maharashtra will reopen after Dusshera but conditions apply and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Gyms in Maharashtra will reopen after Dusshera but conditions apply and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 21:08 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT file photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gyms in Maharashtra will reopen after Dusshera. But conditions apply

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that gyms and fitness centres in the state will be allowed to restart operations after Dusshera but only if they strictly follow the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP). Read more

‘Deeply disturbed’: S Jaishankar says border standoff with China affected peace and tranquillity along LAC

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday the immediate focus should be on restoring peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as settling the complicated boundary issue with China will require more time. Read more

Ensure election-like arrangement for vaccine delivery, be prepared to help global community, says PM Modi in Covid-19 review meeting

Urging the health ministry and Niti Aayog officials to ensure a speedy vaccine delivery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said an organised vaccine delivery and administration system should be put in place, making use of the experience of succesful conduct of elections and disaster management. Read more

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller

For the second time in three matches, AB de Villiers showed that no equation is big enough for him. Read more

Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain getting married? His spokesperson calls wedding rumours ‘baseless and untrue’

Speculation was rife that Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria had decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married. Read more

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here are the top offers on smartphones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has begun. During its ongoing sale, Amazon India is offering interesting deals and special discounts on the purchase of a host of devices including home appliances, laptops, Echo smart speakers and Kindle devices among other things. Read more

Anand Mahindra praises MSEB employees, calls them ‘high-wire daredevils’. Watch

Mumbai faced a massive power outage on October 12. Many took to Twitter to share their emotions regarding the power cut. Read more

tags
top news
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Woman hands husband fake baby, what happens next may leave you in splits. Watch
Woman hands husband fake baby, what happens next may leave you in splits. Watch
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In