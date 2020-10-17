News updates from Hindustan Times: Gyms in Maharashtra will reopen after Dusshera but conditions apply and all the latest news

Oct 17, 2020

Gyms in Maharashtra will reopen after Dusshera. But conditions apply

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that gyms and fitness centres in the state will be allowed to restart operations after Dusshera but only if they strictly follow the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP). Read more

‘Deeply disturbed’: S Jaishankar says border standoff with China affected peace and tranquillity along LAC

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday the immediate focus should be on restoring peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as settling the complicated boundary issue with China will require more time. Read more

Ensure election-like arrangement for vaccine delivery, be prepared to help global community, says PM Modi in Covid-19 review meeting

Urging the health ministry and Niti Aayog officials to ensure a speedy vaccine delivery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said an organised vaccine delivery and administration system should be put in place, making use of the experience of succesful conduct of elections and disaster management. Read more

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller

For the second time in three matches, AB de Villiers showed that no equation is big enough for him. Read more

Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain getting married? His spokesperson calls wedding rumours ‘baseless and untrue’

Speculation was rife that Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria had decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married. Read more

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here are the top offers on smartphones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has begun. During its ongoing sale, Amazon India is offering interesting deals and special discounts on the purchase of a host of devices including home appliances, laptops, Echo smart speakers and Kindle devices among other things. Read more

Anand Mahindra praises MSEB employees, calls them ‘high-wire daredevils’. Watch

Mumbai faced a massive power outage on October 12. Many took to Twitter to share their emotions regarding the power cut. Read more