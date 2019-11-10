News updates from Hindustan Times: May decide on November 26 on accepting 5-acre land for mosque, says Sunni Waqf Board and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 16:55 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm.

May decide on November 26 on accepting 5-acre land for mosque: Sunni Waqf Board

The Sunni Central Waqf Board on Sunday said a decision on whether to accept a 5-acre land for building a mosque in Ayodhya will be taken at its meeting likely on November 26.

3 killed as Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall; PM Modi assures Mamata Banerjee of assistance

Three people have been killed in West Bengal and Odisha due to heavy rain caused by the severe cyclonic storm Bulbul. A woman died and two others were injured in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday after a tree uprooted by strong winds fell into her makeshift house, officials said.

No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group to meet again

The BJP’s core committee which met Sunday around noon at caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ residence has not yet finalized its response to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invitation to Fadnavis to indicate “willingness and ability” to form the government,

It’s time to move on; Muslim side should not take 5-acre plot | Opinion

Unless one goes through the text of the verdict,on the Ayodhya case is little difficult to comment upon it in a more informed and meaningful way. Going by the reports flashing on the TV news channels, the only thing one can say is that this is some sort of judicial mediation. As far as I have been able to understand, it does not say anything conclusive about the title suit. Eventually, the piece of land has been given away to one whose undisputed ownership has not been established by the apex court even in this verdict.

Meet the woman behind those exquisite wedding sets from Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven

Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven entered the web series domain in 2019, giving a multi-layered insight look at Indian weddings in Delhi, India’s ‘marriage capital.’ The show revolves around two friends, Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur), and their wedding planning company. The show struck a chord on many levels for handling a lot of issues such as prejudice, patriarchy, financial independence, homosexuality, infidelity and various others.

Malaika Arora celebrates son Arhaan’s birthday with Arbaaz Khan and the whole family. See pics

Actor Malaika Arora rang in her son Arhaan Khan’s 17th birthday with a party in Mumbai on Saturday. The whole crew, including Arhaan’s father and Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, came together to celebrate.

David Warner’s daughter ‘wants to be Virat Kohli’ - Watch video

Australia opener David Warner might be regarded as one of the best batsman in limited-overs cricket all across the world. But for his young daughter Indi-Mae, it seems Indian captain Virat Kohli is the idol. In a video uploaded by David Warner on Instagram, the 3-year-old daughter of the Australian international was seen playing cricket with his family. But what catches attention is the fact that the young girl is mumbling - “I am Virat Kohli”, while hitting the ball with her bat.

