News updates from HT: Petrol price peaks to all time high of 97 per litre in Mumbai and all the latest news

Petrol price reaches all-time high of ₹97 in Mumbai

The petrol price reached an all-time high of ₹97 in Mumbai on Saturday while diesel was selling at ₹88.06 in the country's financial capital. The fuel prices have been rising in the city for the last 12 days. Read more

PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet: Centre-state ties, Aatmanirbhar Bharat in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the sixth meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog through a video conference. Read more

Sputnik V may become 3rd Covid vaccine approved in India. All you need to know

After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V may become the third vaccine to be approved in India as Dr Reddy's Laboratories has approached the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use approval. Read more

Michael Clarke suggests Smith might pick up ‘hamstring strain’ before IPL 2021 due to low auction price

It was surprising for a lot of fans, cricket experts and even the franchises when star Australian batsman Steve Smith was picked up by Delhi Capitals for just ₹2.2 crore in the recently-concluded auctions. Read more

Kangana Ranaut claims she was 'first rebel Rajput woman at 15', reveals her response to her father who tried to slap her

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she has always been a rebel and hasn't started criticising Bollywood only recently. She shared an old video of hers to prove the same and further added that she "became the first rebel Rajput woman at 15". Read more

Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother is oldest woman to complete Sandakphu trek

Now we know where Milind Soman gets his love for fitness from. The actor and his wife Ankita Konwar often talk about physical and mental fitness but the true star of their family is none other than his mother, Usha Soman. Read more

Biryani garnished with strawberries prompts reactions of different tastes

When it comes to experimentation with different food dishes, the Internet is filled with images of different concepts. While some of the dishes are celebrated for their unusual combo, a few others evoke questions and prompt people to share harsh reactions. Read more

Tibetans hold candlelight vigil over tourist guide's custodial death in China

Tibetan activists held a candlelight vigil over the custodial death of a Tibetan in China. The candlelight march was organised on Friday in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. Watch here