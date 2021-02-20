IND USA
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Petrol price peaks to all time high of 97 per litre in Mumbai and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Petrol price reaches all-time high of 97 in Mumbai

The petrol price reached an all-time high of 97 in Mumbai on Saturday while diesel was selling at 88.06 in the country's financial capital. The fuel prices have been rising in the city for the last 12 days. Read more

PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet: Centre-state ties, Aatmanirbhar Bharat in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the sixth meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog through a video conference. Read more

Sputnik V may become 3rd Covid vaccine approved in India. All you need to know

After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V may become the third vaccine to be approved in India as Dr Reddy's Laboratories has approached the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use approval. Read more

Michael Clarke suggests Smith might pick up ‘hamstring strain’ before IPL 2021 due to low auction price

It was surprising for a lot of fans, cricket experts and even the franchises when star Australian batsman Steve Smith was picked up by Delhi Capitals for just 2.2 crore in the recently-concluded auctions. Read more

Kangana Ranaut claims she was 'first rebel Rajput woman at 15', reveals her response to her father who tried to slap her

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she has always been a rebel and hasn't started criticising Bollywood only recently. She shared an old video of hers to prove the same and further added that she "became the first rebel Rajput woman at 15". Read more

Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother is oldest woman to complete Sandakphu trek

Now we know where Milind Soman gets his love for fitness from. The actor and his wife Ankita Konwar often talk about physical and mental fitness but the true star of their family is none other than his mother, Usha Soman. Read more

Biryani garnished with strawberries prompts reactions of different tastes

When it comes to experimentation with different food dishes, the Internet is filled with images of different concepts. While some of the dishes are celebrated for their unusual combo, a few others evoke questions and prompt people to share harsh reactions. Read more

Tibetans hold candlelight vigil over tourist guide's custodial death in China

Tibetan activists held a candlelight vigil over the custodial death of a Tibetan in China. The candlelight march was organised on Friday in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. Watch here

petrol prices in mumbai narendra modi sputnik v covid-19 vaccine ipl 2021
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visited Puri Jagannath Temple, in Puri on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Who is Kangana?: Digvijaya Singh on Sukhdev Panse's comment on Bollywood actor

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress has been agitating against Kangana for her derogatory remarks on farmers and threatened to stop her ongoing shooting.
Uttar Pradesh Police official speaks to media. Their average response time in urban areas stands 7 to 8 minutes, while in rural areas it is 15 to 20 minutes.(ANI/ File Photo)
india news

UP Police: Small cars to replace SUVs to reduce 112 emergency response time

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:10 PM IST
There are times police response vehicles lose precious time in traffic snarls because of their size and there are also occasions when they themselves cause jams, said UP Police.
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Petrol price peaks to all time high of 97/ltr in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna.(HT File Photo)
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna.(HT File Photo)
india news

Unqualified on date of appointment, 3 doctors at AIIMS-Patna face termination

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • One of the three doctors facing the sack possess postgraduate (PG) degrees in zoology, a non-medical subject, whereas the December 2011 faculty recruitment advertisement for AIIMS required a PG degree recognised by the Medical Council of India or equivalent in the subject concerned.
Vials of the Sputnik V vaccine at a hospital in Hungary.(REUTERS)
india news

Sputnik V may become 3rd Covid vaccine approved in India. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Sputnik's storage temperature and cost make it compatible with India's requirement and it has also been tested among Indian population.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI File Photo )
india news

PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet: Centre-state ties, Aatmanirbhar Bharat in focus

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to the media person after the inauguration of R-Block-Digha four-lane Road, in Patna.(ANI/ File photo)
india news

Bihar CM: Social media being used for anti-social activities

ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:07 PM IST
He further said that presenting views on social media in a positive manner to promote harmony and brotherhood will be discussed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog. (BJPlive/Twitter )
india news

From hailing budget to Aatmanirbhar push: Top quotes from PM’s Niti Aayog speech

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:38 AM IST
PM Modi renewed his pitch for a self-reliant nation that not fulfils its own needs but also caters to the requirements of the people across the world.
The wet spell in Kashmiris expected to last till the end of February.(HT PHOTO)
india news

After 10 days of sunshine, Kashmir braces for another long wet spell

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:37 AM IST
  • The weather in Kashmir had been dry weather for more than 10 days after a bitter cold wave in January.
Culture and tourism department principal secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla said they will organise the festival for the promotion of heritage with utmost care. (Videograb)
india news

Khajuraho dance festival begins today on temple premises after 44 years

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The ASI gave the go-ahead to the state government to conduct the festival indoors following Union culture and tourism minister Prahlad Singh Patel's intervention.
The Prime Minister also lauded the collaborative efforts of the state and Centre in combating the Covid-19 disease outbreak.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
india news

PM Modi hails budget at NITI Aayog meet, says country wants to progress fast

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Spotlighting the key component of the Union Budget, the PM said, "In this year's budget, the fund provided for infrastructure is also being discussed a lot. It will help the economy of India and create a lot of employment opportunities. It will have a multiplier effect."
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Goa government earmarks 5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The official said that under this scheme, the state aims to train 2,500 youths in a year, which will provide employment opportunities to them.
While at least 12 companies of central forces are expected to reach the state over the weekend another 113 companies are expected to reach by February 25.
india news

Central forces to be deployed in Bengal ahead of election dates announcement

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:20 AM IST
The opposition parties met the poll body officials in January and expressed their concerns over the alleged rise in political violence and deterioration of law and order in the state.
India has made it clear to China that it will respond positively to east Ladakh withdrawal but stand up to any unilateral change of status quo on LAC by force.(HT FILE/PTI/AFP)
india news

Special representatives’ talks on cards, India, China to restore status quo ante

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:21 AM IST
The backchannel talks between the special representatives have ensured that no side will unilaterally alter the status quo along the 3488km long LAC and the status quo ante will be restored on all points.
Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Biden's Indian-American nominee to lead budget faces challenge to confirmation

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:58 AM IST
In the past, Neera Tanden has referred to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as "Voldemort," and has battled Senator Bernie Sanders and his supporters online.
