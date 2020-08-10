On World Tribal Day, Gehlot lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 127 crore

india

On World Tribal Day on Sunday, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation stone of 41 projects worth Rs 127.85 crore through videoconferencing from Jaisalmer.

A government note said the CM laid the foundation stone of 28 works worth Rs 98.76 crore and inaugurated 13 projects worth Rs 29.09 crore to promote development in tribal areas.

“We declared a holiday on World Tribal Day to honour the sentiments of the tribal population. Our aim is to discuss the problems of tribal society on this day, discuss their achievements and also decide the future plans. I am happy that in every gram panchayat, people of regional tribal society discussed the problems of the society,” Gehlot said.

He assured that the state will ensure that there is no dearth of development works in tribal areas and related to electricity, water, education, health and roads.

The CM announced the opening of a 50-bed capacity hostel for tribal students in Jaisalmer. He said that hostels will also be opened in Barmer and Jodhpur for tribal students. A coaching centre will be opened for tribal students in Jodhpur to help them prepare for competitive examinations.

Gehlot said the government is always ready for the development of tribal areas. “During our previous government, the state government gave Rs 200 crore to the railways for Ratlam-Dungarpur-Banswara broad gauge rail line. Land was acquired and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation stone but with the change of government at Centre, it got stuck,” the CM said.

Minister of State (MoS) for tribal area development Arjun Singh Bamnia said that the government was tying up with coaching institutes for students of tribal areas. “The government will send 10 meritorious students to Delhi for preparation of civil services examination,” he said.