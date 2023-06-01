Congress says 'will attend' Nitish Kumar's mega opposition meet in Bihar

The Congress will attend a potentially crucial meet of 'like-minded' political parties - those that do not support the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - expected to be held in Patna in Bihar on June 12, the party's communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, told reporters Thursday afternoon. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the former's residence in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Ayush Sharma)

This comes less than 10 days after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss strategy for the meeting, which sources said focused on differentiating between state- and national-level issues.

“Country will be united now. Strength of democracy is our message… Rahul Gandhi and myself discussed current political situation with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar…” Kharge tweeted after the meeting.

"We will attend the meeting on June 12 (in Patna). Who (will be deputed) has to be decided. I am sure Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) and other leaders will decide but we will attend the meeting," Ramesh told news agency ANI.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha of chief minister Hemant Soren will also be present; "Since all opposition parties have enlisted participation, we, too, will attend," Soren told reporters. The Congress and the JMM are allies in Jharkhand.

Tamil Nadu's DMK says 'will surely attend'

Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is also expected to attend but chief minister MK Stalin, who is understood to have a prior commitment on June 12 - may not be present.

"I will attend inaugural ceremony of Mettur Dam on the same date... even Congress president will be held up at different event and won't be able to attend... So, I have asked for the meeting to be pushed back. However, DMK will surely participate in the meeting."

The opposition's big meeting

The meeting later this month is (possibly) a big step forward in the opposition's bid to unite against prime minister Narendra Modi before next year's Lok Sabha election, in which the BJP and Modi will bid for an unprecedented third consecutive term in power.

That these parties will meet in Bihar reflects perhaps the success of outreach efforts by Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who have met major opposition leaders over the past few weeks in a bid to cobble together support for the anti-BJP front.

Kumar and Yadav have met ex-Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as Nationalist Congress Party boss Sharad Pawar.

All three are expected to attend the Patna meeting.

After his meeting with Pawar, Nitish Kumar said: "What the BJP is doing is not in the country's interest. So, the more opposition parties come together the better it is (for) the nation. We have spoken with several parties. We will sit together and take further decisions."

The 'historic' meet with the Congress

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav's outreach kickstarted after an April meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

After the meeting - which Kharge later referred to as a 'historic' step before the 2024 - Nitish was reportedly tasked with speaking to opposition leaders who have kept distance from the Congress, like the Aam Aadmi Party of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal (accompanied by party colleague and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann) and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin will meet in Chennai on Friday. Ahead of the meeting Stalin told reporters, "We have already started discussions on formation of anti-BJP alliance..."

Interestingly, Kejriwal has also been meeting opposition leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, ostensibly to gather support in the AAP's battles against the BJP-led central government's ordinance seeking control of bureaucrat postings in Delhi.

The BJP's response

Significantly, opposition parties will meet as the BJP (and Modi) holds a 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' to 'reach out to the people (of Bihar)' from May 30 to June 30. PM Modi is expected to visit Bihar this month and address a public event in Patna as part of his programme.

"As stated recently, we had urged the PM to visit Bihar during the 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan'... we have received in-principle approval," Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary told news agency PTI.

Battleground: Bihar?

Bihar is also emerging as a potentially key state for the BJP in its efforts to win the 2024 election despite the party-led National Democratic Alliance winning 39 of 40 seats in the 2019 poll. The fact Nitish Kumar - whose Janata Dal (United) won 16 of those seats - cut ties with them and re-aligned himself with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal hasn't helped.

