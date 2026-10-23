Over 700 kg illegal firecrackers seized in east Delhi, man arrested after raid at home

More than 707 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized in east Delhi's Trilokpuri, with police suspecting the consignment was procured from a supplier in Haryana's Pataudi, officials said on Friday. The accused allegedly disclosed that he had procured the firecrackers from a supplier based in Pataudi in Haryana. (Photo for representation) (Raj K Raj/HT Photos)

Police arrested Vikas Jain, 37, a resident of Trilokpuri, after the cache of illegal firecrackers was recovered during a raid at his residence, they said.

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On October 20, a police team raided Central Market in Trilokpuri around 6 pm and recovered 47.7 kg of illegal firecrackers from Jain's possession. He failed to produce a valid licence or permission for their storage and sale, police said.

During further investigation, police recovered another 659.7 kg of firecrackers from his residence, taking the total seizure to more than 707 kg.

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A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Explosives Act was registered at Mayur Vihar police station on October 21, police said.

During questioning, Jain allegedly disclosed that he had procured the firecrackers from a supplier based in Pataudi in Haryana. Police are verifying the payment details and other particulars of the suspected supplier.

The accused has also claimed that he can identify the supplier's godown, and further raids are being planned to trace the source of the consignment and identify others involved in the illegal supply network, officials said.

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