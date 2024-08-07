Parliament Session Live Updates: Bill to amend Waqf Act circulated among Lok Sabha members
Parliament Session Live Updates: Wednesday is the thirteenth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The session began on July 22 and is scheduled to end on August 12, if not adjourned sine die. Several key bills are likely to be introduced during the day. However, there is no news of when – or if – the much-talked-about bill for amendments to the Waqf Act will be introduced during the Monsoon Session. To be sure, there is no official communication on whether the Waqf Act is being amended; media reports have stated that as many as 40 amendments have been approved by the government....Read More
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar briefed Members of Parliament (MPs) on the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, where month-long student-led protests led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on the previous day. Hasina, Bangladesh’s longest-serving prime minister serving a record fifth term, was forced to flee the country; she came to India and is likely to stay for the next few days.
Also on Tuesday, an all-party meeting was held on Bangladesh. The meeting, chaired by EAM Jaishankar, was attended by several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.
Parliament Session Live Updates: Waqf Act set to be renamed, see ‘far-reaching' changes
Parliament Session Live Updates: The bill to amend the Waqf Act was circulated among members of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday night, according to PTI.
As per PTI, the legislation is set to be renamed, in addition to seeing ‘far-reaching’ changes, including Muslim women and non-Muslims being represented in such bodies.
The Waqf Act, 1995, is set to be renamed as the ‘Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.’