Don’t let attacks deter you, Modi advises CBI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed corruption the biggest obstacle in the path of justice and democracy while indirectly targeting the Congress for nourishing this “malady” instead of tackling it after the country’s Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of CBI in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Asking agencies not to be deterred by attacks on them by the corrupt, however powerful, the PM said his government does not lack political will to take on the malaise.

“Corruption is not an ordinary crime, it snatches the rights of the poor, it begets many other crimes. It is the biggest obstacle in the path of justice and democracy. Corruption promotes nepotism and a dynastic system which erodes the nation’s strength, seriously hampering development,” Modi said while inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The PM’s comments are significant because they come amid allegations by Opposition parties that investigative agencies such as CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being used by the government to target them. The Supreme Court will on April 5 hear a case by 14 Opposition parties to this effect. The government has maintained that CBI is merely doing its job.

CBI was established through a resolution on April 1, 1963. Since then, it has investigated thousands of corruption cases including various big-ticket scandals against politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen among others. It has a working strength of 5,586 personnel.

The number of cases registered by the agency ranged from 1,050 to 1,200 a year between 2012 and 2017, but the number came down to between 600 and 900 cases between 2018 to 2021. By the end of 2021, 10,232 CBI cases were pending trial in various courts across the country. CBI’s conviction rate was 69.83% and 69.19% in 2020 and 2019 respectively. It is now around 75%, according to data shared by CBI on Monday.

According to the Central Vigilance Commission’s annual reports, CBI registered 457 Prevention of Corruption Act (PC) cases in 2021 in which 549 public servants were involved. Of these, 129 resulted in conviction and 63, acquittals. In 2020, CBI registered 425 PC Act cases and 128 ended in a conviction. A large number of cases were pending investigation.

Without naming the Congress, Modi attacked the party and an “ecosystem” created by it in Delhi to save the corrupt. “Unfortunately, India got a legacy of corruption at the time of independence. But, instead of removing it, some people kept nourishing this malady.”

Recalling multi-crore corruption scandals — such as the 2G and coal block allocation cases — during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, Modi said it was a time when “there was a sense of impunity in the country”. The situation, he said, led to the destruction of the system and an atmosphere of policy paralysis brought development to stand still. “Investors were not ready to come to India,” he said.

In contrast, the PM underlined, his government’s priority has been to instil faith in the system by taking action against black money and benami property “in mission mode and started inflicting damage on the corrupt as well as the reasons behind the corruption”. He said the government had brought transparency in the process of issuing tenders, citing the example of the differences in the 2G and 5G spectrum allocations during two different government’s tenures. He added that in the last nine years, all defence deals have been done in a transparent manner.

Pointing out practices followed during Congress rule, the PM said even the aid sent out to beneficiaries — whether rations, homes, scholarships, pensions etc — were diverted. This, he said has changed with the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under his government as so far, ₹27 lakh crore has been transferred to the poor. “Due to DBT, about ₹2.25 lakh crore has been saved from going into the wrong hands,” Modi said.

Asserting that those who promoted corruption were previously emboldened because they knew the system was with them, Modi told a hall full of CBI officers and top police officers from around the country that they were free to take action against such people.

“Today, there is no dearth of political will to take action against the corrupt in the country. I know these people against whom you (CBI officers) are taking action are very powerful. They have been part of the system. They have created an ecosystem to attack the investigation agencies to tarnish their image. They will keep distracting you but you have to focus on your work,” Modi said.

“No corrupt person should be spared. There should be no laxity in our efforts. This is the wish of the country; this is the wish of the countrymen. The country, law and constitution are with you,” the PM stressed.

He lauded the CBI for its anti-corruption work. Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and CBI therefore has a huge responsibility, Modi said.

“Even today, when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to CBI. CBI has given faith to people through its work and skill,” he said.

“CBI’s name is on everyone’s lips. It is like a brand for truth and justice.”

Reacting to the PM’s comments, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “The CBI lodged fabricated cases to topple governments, scare and intimidate (political) rivals and put them behind bars which we saw in Delhi and other states.”

At the function, Modi further stressed there was need to eliminate silos between different agencies for better results.

Referring to international transactions and the movement of people, goods and services on a large scale even outside geographical boundaries, the Prime Minister said that India’s economic power is growing while the number of those who create obstacles are also increasing. He warned that attacks on India’s social fabric, its unity and brotherhood, its economic interests and its institutions will also increase.

“The proceeds of corruption will be spent on this”, he said, pointing to the need to understand and study the multinational nature of crime and corruption.

During the event, attended by union minister for public grievances and pensions, Jitendra Singh, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Modi also virtually inaugurated the newly constructed CBI office complexes at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

He released a postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of CBI and also launched the agency’s Twitter handle, @CBIHeadquarters.