PM Narendra Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 2021's second Mann Ki Baat on Sunday at 11am.
"Tune in tomorrow at 11am. #MannKiBaat," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture, and tourism.
"Through inspiring examples, January's #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Prime Minister Modi had also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in either Hindi or English.
In the last Mann Ki Baat in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.
