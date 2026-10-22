‘Protests achieve nothing’: Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress won't win polls even in ‘30 years’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said "protests and demonstrations achieve nothing", stressing that political leaders should focus on public welfare. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of Yamuna revival projects, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Speaking at an event in outer Delhi to launch and inaugurate 33 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects worth ₹8,941 crore, Shah hit out at the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over their allegations of “vote chori” and discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing them of using “political jugglery and mobocracy” to challenge the people’s mandate.

He warned that the parties risk losing their remaining political ground unless they focus on governance.

“You cannot use political jugglery and mobocracy to defy the mandate of the people. If you want to win elections, go among the people to understand their problems. These protests and demonstrations will not achieve anything. Implement schemes for people’s welfare wherever you have been elected, otherwise you will be wiped out from the remaining places,” Shah said.

Shah accused the opposition of repeatedly questioning electoral outcomes whenever the BJP wins, alleging that the “vote chori” narrative was an excuse to cover up electoral defeats.

“A new game has begun in Delhi. As BJP governments are being elected, they are making excuses of vote chori. They say the BJP is not coming to power by popular vote but by vote theft. In reality, you want to save the votes of infiltrators by making these allegations of Vote chori,” he said.

He cited the Congress’s electoral defeats across states over several decades, arguing that the party had been rejected by voters even before the BJP came to power nationally in 2014. He also pointed to the opposition’s victories in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, arguing that the same electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Election Commission were in place when those parties won.

“Whenever you lose, you criticise the Election Commission. When courts rule in your favour, they are good; otherwise, they are bad,” Shah said.

Shah repeats ‘30-year claim’ Predicting that the BJP would remain in power for 30 years, Shah said the opposition’s negative politics would prevent it from returning to government. He urged Congress and AAP to concentrate on improving governance in states where they still hold power.

"When I say BJP will be in power for 30 years, they again reiterate allegations of vote theft...I want to tell you that Amit Shah was born here, stays here, and will die here...I don't need to visit foreign countries every six months. I am saying you won't form government for 30 years, based on your negative politics," he said.

Shah blames Congress, AAP for Delhi’s environmental challenges Turning to Delhi’s environmental challenges, Shah blamed successive Congress and AAP governments for allowing sewage and industrial waste to enter the Yamuna. He said the Centre, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were now working together on a time-bound plan to clean the river.

“We will come before the people in May 2029 with a clean Yamuna,” he said, adding that a three-year action plan had been drawn up to provide sewer connections to every household and ensure clean water reaches every home. He said the newly launched projects would play a critical role in achieving the target.

Shah also targeted AAP over Delhi’s landfill sites, claiming that more than two crore tonnes of waste had been removed and 100 acres of land cleared. He said the sites would be transformed into gardens within two years.

Taking aim at AAP’s government in Punjab, Shah accused it of failing to curb drug abuse and asserted that the NDA would form the government in the state by 2029 and dismantle the drug trade.