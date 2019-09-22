‘Kashmir is not political matter for us, but a goal to keep India undivided: Amit Shah at Mumbai rally

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 14:16 IST

While addressing a rally in Mumbai on Sunday, home minister Amit Shah brought up the Article 370 issue by saying that three generations of Bharatiya Janata Party have given their lives for Kashmir.

“Rahul Gandhi says Article 370 is a political issue. Rahul ‘baba’, you have come into politics now, but three generations of BJP have given their live for Kashmir, for abrogation of Article 370. It’s not a political matter for us, it’s part of our goal to keep bharat maa undivided,” Amit Shah said at his Mumbai rally.

The home minister further congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “bravery and grit” for removing Article 370 and 35A as soon as BJP’s government was formed for the second time.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi’s bravery and grit. He removed Article 370 & 35A in the very first session of the Parliament as soon as we formed the govt for the second time with 305 seats,” Shah said.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 13:39 IST