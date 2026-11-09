Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Manipur in November-end

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit violence-hit Manipur by the end of November to meet people affected by the ethnic strife and discuss the Congress’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, people aware of the matter said on Monday. Rahul Gandhi (in picture) last visited Manipur on July 8, 2024. (PTI)

State Congress legislature party leader Keisham Meghachandra said Gandhi will also hold talks with people displaced by the clashes.

“The tentative schedule is yet to be confirmed. However, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Manipur by the end of November. During the visit, he will interact with displaced persons and is also likely to hold discussions with party leaders on the upcoming Manipur assembly elections,” Meghachandra said.

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Manipur is scheduled to go to polls early next year, alongside Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand. The state has been reeling under violence since May 2023, when ethnic clashes first broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The violence has since led to nearly 370 deaths and the displacement of 66,000 people, besides creating ethnic enclaves.

Meghachandra said Gandhi will interact with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from different communities. “He will meet displaced persons from all communities and interact with them so that he can contribute towards restoring peace in Manipur,” he said.

Gandhi last visited Manipur on July 8, 2024. He visited relief camps in Jiribam, Churachandpur and Moirang, met displaced people and called on then governor Anusuiya Uikey.