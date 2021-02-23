Rahul Gandhi says BJP going soft on Left Front leaders under probe in Kerala
- Rahul Gandhi also accused the Left Front government in Kerala of nepotism that ensured jobs are reserved only for its sympathisers and workers in Kerala.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the BJP government at the Centre was going soft on Left Front leaders embroiled in several cases and accused the Marxist-led government in Kerala of practicing nepotism.
Addressing the concluding session of the opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s state-wide yatra ahead of the assembly election, he said nepotism is the guiding spirit of the government and jobs are reserved only for Left sympathisers and workers in Kerala.
“If you are a Left worker job is ensured. One can even sit at the CM’s office and smuggle gold. Nobody is there to prevent you. If you hold the CPI (M) flag you can smuggle gold sitting at the CM’s office,” he said
Gandhi said that when the Left Front assumed power five years ago it said it would make the state perfect. He said the party has only made its organisation and workers perfect leaving many educated youth high and dry.
He also accused chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of not being interested in talking to job aspirants agitating outside the state secretariat.
“Many youngsters are on fast for many days. The CM is least interested because they are not Left workers or sympathisers but genuine job aspirants. How can he ignore them like this? he asked.
He cited slow progress in cases against Left leaders to buttress his point that the BJP was soft on the ruling dispensation in Kerala.
“Central agencies are investigating many cases in Kerala. We know the fate of some of them. Why are they going so slow? Everyone can make out the reason why these cases are getting slow,” he said.
Congress leaders in the state had earlier raised similar allegations pointing out tardy progress in gold smuggling, money laundering and other cases being probed by central agencies.
Gandhi also pointed out that the MoU between the government owned Kerala shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation and US-based EMCC International Corporation for ₹2950 crore deep sea fishing project was cancelled on Monday after the opposition raised serious irregularities in the deal.
“Like the present regime we won’t sell you. We will protect you and ensure your livelihood,” he said. He said the Congress-led United Democratic Front is busy making a people’s manifesto under the leadership of Shashi Tharoor and it will address aspirations of all and take the state to a new level.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 school students killed, 6 injured in Bihar as bus rams SUV
- Angry locals blocked the road, burnt the bus and chased away police team which allegedly reached the site of the accident late.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong may focus on MSMEs before TN, Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Divisive mentality': Shivraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi's north-south remark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Minister Shripad Naik to be discharged from hospital on February 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says BJP going soft on Left Front leaders under probe in Kerala
- Rahul Gandhi also accused the Left Front government in Kerala of nepotism that ensured jobs are reserved only for its sympathisers and workers in Kerala.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad till March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Take Covid vaccine or else…’, Odisha warns healthcare and frontline workers
- The government warned healthcare and frontline workers who are reluctant to take the vaccine that their privileges would be taken away if they do not comply with the vaccination drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, SDA allies in Puducherry to stage demonstration against Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's speech in Mathura interrupted after protest over Rajasthan rape case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate activist Disha Ravi released from Tihar jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government wants no dissent at all: CPI(M) on one year of Delhi riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam militant wanted for multiple killings returns from Myanmar to surrender
- Ingti Kathar Songbijit and 1,039 other militants belonging to five rebel groups surrendered in front of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a function in Guwahati.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Divide and rule politics won't work': Nadda takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Railways to run 11 new special trains. Here is full list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: CJI asks petitioner to not address Supreme Court judges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox