Resident doctors at AIIMS Patna begin indefinite strike over assault by RJD MLA

Patna: Resident doctors at Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) launched an indefinite strike on Friday, protesting alleged misbehaviour, intimidation, and assault by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Sheohar, Chetan Anand, his wife Dr. Ayushi Singh, and their security personnel on Wednesday night. Around 500 resident doctors and students pursuing their masters or super-specialty degrees have shut down the OPD (outpatient department) and emergency services, including elective surgeries.

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS Patna has demanded safety of doctors at the workplace, removal of doctors’ names mentioned in the FIR registered by the MLA, a formal written assurance and public condemnation of the incident by the AIIMS administration, and the implementation of concrete and lasting security protocols to safeguard healthcare professionals on duty.

Around 500 resident doctors and students pursuing their masters or super-specialty degrees have shut down the OPD (outpatient department) and emergency services, including elective surgeries.

Even as patient care took a hit on Friday, senior and faculty doctors reportedly continued with emergency services.

The junior doctors, abstaining from duty, gathered in front of the OPD building and took out processions inside the institute’s campus.

Anand, his wife, and their armed security personnel had allegedly forced their way into the trauma centre of AIIMS to see an acquaintance around 11 pm, which reportedly led to panic among staff and patients.

Also Read: AIIMS gastroenterologist shares what to eat for high BP, diabetes, back pain, anxiety and other common health issues

The doctors alleged that the MLA’s supporters and guards brandished weapons, and a hospital security guard was reportedly injured after being struck with the butt of a pistol.

The conflict escalated when the MLA and his wife, unhappy with the treatment protocol, allegedly misbehaved with the doctors. The lawmaker’s wife, who is a gynaecologist, allegedly gave instructions to the resident doctors.

“How can a gynaecologist pass instructions to orthopaedicians, treating a bone fracture?” a doctor said.

The MLA and his wife filed a police complaint at the Phulwarisharif police station.

Also Read: Young men attack train passengers for social media fame in Bihar, now behind bars

A doctor, requesting anonymity, said, “We wanted the AIIMS administration to file a police complaint against the MLA, his wife, and his supporters. It was only after we intensified our protest on Friday that the AIIMS administration finally lodged the FIR.”

“FIRs have been lodged on both sides and police investigations are underway,” superintendent of police (city) Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

Also Read: AIIMS Jhajjar launches portal to boost elderly health in rural India

The RDA warned the AIIMS administration that unless its demands are met promptly, emergency services may be completely withdrawn.

The AIIMS Patna administration has not issued a public statement yet. HT tried to contact AIIMS Patna executive director Saurabh Varshney and medical superintendent Anup Kumar, but they did not respond till this story was filed.