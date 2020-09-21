Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:52 IST

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody till September 22 for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

NCB has charged for procuring drugs for Rajput. She was arrested on the basis of statements from other arrested accused in the case.

As Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday, here’s everything we know so far.

* Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha quizzed by NCB

The NCB questioned Rajput’s former talent manager Jaya Saha for about four hours at the Bombay Port Trust (BPT) guest house in south Mumbai on Monday. She reached the guest house around 2 pm and left around at 6:15 pm in the evening, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra said.

*NCB summons Jaya Saha, ex-manager Shruti Modi tomorrow

The agency has summoned Saha and Rajput’s ex-manager Shruti Modi for joining the drug probe on Tuesday. They were earlier summoned on September 16 but were sent after a member of the investigation team tested Covid-19 positive.

*Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta to be questioned

After Chakraborty, who is currently lodged in the Byculla jail in Mumbai, named them in her statement, NCB is set to question actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta sometime this week about the alleged drug link in Rajput’s death on June 14.

“Their roles can’t be given right now,” NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra said. Chakraborty, however, had later retracted her statement.

*18 people arrested by NCB

The agency has so far arrested 18 people, including Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and drug peddlers from Mumbai and Goa.

*NCB probe leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner

Investigations into the drug angle in film actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to large drug organisations and entities in Amritsar and Pakistan supplying cocaine and other hard drugs to Mumbai, and to Bollywood.

The agency’s probe has brought past and present Bollywood A-listers and others on its radar.

*Hearing on bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar adjourned till Sept 29

Hearing on the bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Bashit Parihar — all arrested in the drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death — was adjourned by the Bombay high court on Friday. The next hearing will be on September 29.

Their bail pleas were rejected by a special court in Mumbai along with Chakraborty and her brother Showik. However, Rhea and her brother have not moved a bail plea in the high court yet.

*Why court dismissed Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea on September 11

A special court that denied bail to Chakraborty in connection with the NCB probe into the drug-related angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case held that if she was released on bail she might alert others and they might destroy evidence.

Rhea, in her plea, had stated that she was innocent and falsely implicated. The siblings have been booked under section 27A of the NDPS Act, which provides for punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.

*Rhea Chakraborty revealed names of 15 Bollywood celebs

Rhea Chakraborty has allegedly named 15 Bollywood celebrities including those producing and consuming drugs, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The NCB investigation also revealed that there is some circle also which procures and supplies drugs to celebrities, it added.

*Rhea Chakraborty being kept in jail cell without bed, pillow or fan

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was put in a jail cell without a bed or a ceiling fan, according to reports. Her cell in Byculla jail is adjacent to the one occupied by Indrani Mukerjea, who was accused of murdering her daughter, Sheena Bora.

*Chakraborty arrested on September 8

NCB arrested the 28-year-old actor on September 8 after questioning her for three consecutive days beginning September 6. If found guilty, she faces up to ten years in jail.