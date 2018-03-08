Supreme Court upholds Hadiya’s marriage, sets aside Kerala HC order

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the marriage of Hadiya, a 26-year-old Kerala woman who converted to Islam, to Shafin Jahan, overturning a high court order that annulled the marriage as sham.

Pronouncing the landmark decision that upholds a woman’s right to choose her partner, the court said, “Hadiya is at liberty to pursue her life and NIA will carry on investigation as per law.”

The order came on a petition by Jahan, who had challenged the Kerala high court’s order that not only invalidated the marriage but also gave Hadiya’s custody to her parents.

“In the facts and circumstances of the case, the high court could not have annulled the marriage, “ the top court said.

Hadiya’s father Ashokan KM had alleged his daughter was converted to Islam forcibly and she wanted to go to Syria, a charge he repeated in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on March 6.

Hadiya, born Akhila and a Hindu, converted to Islam in January 2016 and married Jahan in December of the same year. Jahan moved the Supreme Court in August 2017, two months after the HC court order.

It was during a hearing in August that a Supreme Court bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India JS Khehar ordered the National Investigation Agency to probe the case.

The anti-terror Investigation agency had told the court that the alleged conversion and marriage of Hadiya to a Muslim man was not an isolated incident and there was a pattern emerging in the state.

But on January 23 this year, a bench led by CJI Dipak Misra barred the NIA from probing the legitimacy of Hadiya’s marriage. The marriage had to be separated from criminal action or conspiracy, it said, adding only Hadiya had the right “to decide on her choices”.

The high court’s order had put the spotlight on “love jihad”, a controversial term coined by fringe outfits to describe cases of what they believe are forced marriages between Muslim men and Hindu women.

The Supreme Court had later allowed Hadiya, who was training to be a homeopathy doctor, to go back to her college and complete her degree.

Hadiya has told the court that she embraced Islam and married Jahan of her own will.