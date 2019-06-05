Sheila Dikshit says AAP’s free public transport scheme for their own benefit, view it politically

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday said that AAP announced free public transport for women “for their own benefit”.

“It would be good if they can do it. But it is being done for their own benefit, not anybody else’s. This should be seen politically,” she told ANI.

On Monday, Kejriwal announced free ride for women in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains, in order to provide a safe travel experience to them.

“On all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains women will be allowed to travel free of cost so that they have safe travel experience and can access modes of transport which they were not able to, due to high prices,” Kejriwal had told reporters.

He said that the proposal will be implemented within two to three months based on the feedback and suggestions from the public.

Following the announcement, both BJP and Congress slammed the AAP’s proposal, saying it is a political gimmick and a publicity stunt.

AAP’s decision came close on the heels of the severe drubbing of the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 16:15 IST