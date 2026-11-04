Student barred from semester exams at Bengaluru institute for wearing smart glasses

A student at Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel, a deemed-to-be university, was barred from appearing for the remaining first-semester examinations after he was found wearing smart glasses inside the examination hall. Smart glasses can incorporate cameras and audio functions into conventional-looking frames, with some models also offering artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. (Bloomberg/ Representational)

The institution, however, has not disclosed what the student allegedly intended to do with the glasses or whether he used them to seek any external assistance during the examination.

“The student was caught on November 3 after an invigilator noticed that his spectacles were unusually bulky. She kept an eye on him for about 90 minutes before approaching him and asking to examine the glasses. When she tried them on, she reportedly heard a sound from the device,” said a person familiar with the matter.

The authorities seized the glasses and barred him from appearing for the remaining first-semester examinations. He would be allowed to take them when they are next conducted in the third semester.

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Prof Lekha George, the institution’s in-charge vice-chancellor, said the institution was “committed to maintaining discipline during examinations and safeguarding the integrity of its evaluation process”.

Smart glasses can incorporate cameras and audio functions into conventional-looking frames, with some models also offering artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Such devices can potentially be used to photograph question papers or receive information from external sources without the wearer visibly handling a phone.