Two deer killed by suspected poachers in Rajasthan's Barmer; villagers stage protest

Two deer were allegedly killed by poachers in Rajasthan's Barmer district, triggering protests by villagers demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible, officials said. Villagers alleged that the poachers were using an iron container filled with stones to produce sounds to attract deer. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

The incident occurred on Friday night near Nehron Ki Nadi and Bisarniya villages in the Dhanau police station area.

According to villagers, the suspected poachers killed two deer and allegedly tied the legs of one carcass before hanging it upside down from a tree.

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The suspects were reportedly chasing a third deer when they reached a cattle enclosure belonging to Kanwararam Choudhary.

Villagers alleged that the poachers were using an iron container filled with stones to produce sounds to attract deer.

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The noise disturbed cattle in the enclosure, alerting villagers, who raised an alarm. The suspects fled under the cover of darkness.

Following the incident, villagers gathered and began a sit-in protest, demanding the arrest of the accused and stronger measures to protect wildlife.

On receiving information, a Forest Department team, Dhanau police personnel and Chohtan Circle Officer Jetharam reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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Officials also tried to pacify the protesters.

Villagers alleged that similar incidents had been reported earlier but no effective action was taken against those involved.