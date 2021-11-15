Two journalists reporting on Tripura violence held, booked

Two women journalists, reporting on the October 26 violence in Tripura, were detained by police in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday, hours after they were booked for alleged criminal conspiracy and spread of communal hatred by Tripura Police.

According to Kamalesh Singh, officer-in-charge of Nilambazar police station in Karimganj, journalists Samriddhi K Sakunia and Swarna Jha, employed with a Delhi-based news channel HW News Network, were detained at Nilambazar around 2.30 pm following a request from Tripura Police.

“We received a request from Tripura Police, on the basis of which we detained them as soon as they reached Assam,” Karimganj district superintendent of police Padmanabh Baruah said.

“We are not aware of the charges against them,” he added,

Later, a team of Tripura Police went there to bring them to the state, but the journos refused to go with them at night.

As per Section 46 (4) of Criminal Procedure Code, no woman can be arrested after sunset and before sunrise except in unavoidable circumstances.

Earlier on Sunday, both Sakunia and Jha were booked by Tripura Police after one Kanchan Das accused them of delivering an “instigating speech” against the Hindu community and the Tripura government during their meeting with a few Muslim families at Palbazar in the state’s Unakoti district on November 13.

In his complaint, Das, a resident of Kumarghat, alleged the two journalists claimed that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal were behind the alleged vandalisation of a mosque during the violence last month.

“Smt Samridhi Sakunia falsely imparted the name of VHP and Bajrang Dal behind the damage of Paul Bazar masjid by fire. The complainant alleged that being a part of criminal conspiracy and to destroy the communal harmony in Tripura as well as to maline the VHP organisation and Tripura govt, the account holder intentionally imparted the name of VHP in that incident which would effect the harmony in between Hindu and Muslim community,” the FIR registered at Fatikroy police station read.

Following this, the duo were booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on ground of religion) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code. HT has seen a copy of the FIR.

The two journalists on Sunday were on their way to Silchar when they were detained by Assam Police in Karimganj, close to the Assam-Tripura border.

A Tripura Police official said the journalists were not allowed to leave the state without informing the police. “Instead of informing the police, they went towards Assam,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, Sakunia alleged that a team of police was deployed outside the hotel in Unakoti district, where she and her colleague were staying, and the duo was not allowed to leave the premises on Saturday.

In a separate video, the journalist added that they also got a call from a police officer in Dharmanagar in north district, seeking their travel details. “After consultation with our lawyers, we provided our transportation details to the police. We had noticed 12-15 police personnel last night at around 9:30 pm but they did not tell us anything. While we were about to check out from our hotel at around 5:30 am to board a train at 6:30 am for Agartala, police told us that an FIR was lodged against us,” she said.

In a separate video, Jha said they have been asked to appear before police for questioning on November 21. “...But there is a question - is ground reporting a criminal offense?” she said.

HT has confirmed the authenticity of the two video clips.

While Unakoti district superintendent of police did not respond to calls made by this reporter, a senior police officer confirmed the case against the scribes.

“An FIR was registered against them. They were served a notice to appear before police in the next seven days. They assured us that they would come back,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

Police, however, dismissed claims that security was deployed outside the hotel of the two journalists, restraining them from moving out of their hotel.

Condemning the detention of their employees in Assam, HW News Network alleged that the government move was to prevent the journalists from performing their duty.

“Journalists Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha have been detained by Assam Police on their way to Silchar. Assam Police has said that they don’t have any case against our journalists but Tripura Police asked them to detain them,” the news channel said in a statement.

“Assam Police says that our journalists will be taken back to Tripura for further questioning despite police allowing them to leave the hotel and giving seven days notice to record a statement,” it added.

A mosque, a few houses and shops were reportedly vandalised by VHP activists in the north-eastern state last month. While four people were arrested in this regard, police later said that no mosque was burnt and photographs showing the same were not from Tripura.

At least 24 people were arrested and 50 others detained after 20 FIRs were registered under various charges, including rioting, in connection with the violence.

As many as four Delhi-based advocates, who visited the state as part of an independent fact-finding team, were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of Indian Penal Code. Besides them, 102 social media account holders were booked under UAPA for allegedly spreading misinformation.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition of a journalist and two advocates, challenging the case under UAPA against them.

On October 29, the state government had alleged that a group from outside with vested interests had hatched a conspiracy against the administration to create unrest in Tripura and malign its image by uploading fake photographs of a burning mosque on social media after the October 26 incident.

(With inputs from Biswa Kalyan Purukayastha in Silchar)