Unlock 4: Fresh Covid-19 restrictions imposed in these cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:29 IST

Several state and local administrations have reimposed restrictions in the view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases even as the country is in the last leg on Unlock 4, which began from September 1.

Here is a complete list of cities/districts which are under restrictions in September. Some restrictions have been freshly imposed while some have been just extended.

Raipur: The local administration on Saturday has announced a fresh lockdown in Raipur — from September 21 9pm to September 28 midnight — as Chhatisgarh is witnessing a spike in the number of fresh cases.

“Raipur district has so far reported over 26,000 COVID-19 cases and 900-1000 cases are being recorded daily. To break the chain of transmission, it has become necessary to declare the entire district a containment zone. Inter-district borders in Raipur will remain sealed during this duration,” the order said.

Lockdown has also been imposed in seven urban bodies in Bilaspur from September 22 morning till September 28 midnight, while it will be between September 20-30 in six areas, including Durg and Bhilai.

Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 count stands at 84,234 as of Saturday.

Jaipur: Not a lockdown, but the Rajasthan government has decided to impose Section 144 of the CrpC in 11 districts of the state, which includes Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur.

Aizawl: The Mizoram government extended the partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area till September 20 — in order to facilitate and expedite the process of contact tracing and collection of samples from people, who came in contact with positive patients.

Chandigarh: All municipal towns in Punjab are observing Sunday lockdowns throughout September. In August, the state was observing weekend lockdowns on both Saturdays and Sundays.

Mumbai:Section 144 has been extended in Mumbai till September 30, though no new restrictions have been imposed.

Noida: Section 144 was extended till September 30. It does not include any fresh restriction.

Section 144 versus lockdown

While lockdown prohibits several activities, Section 144 bars a gathering of more than four persons without permission.

Can local administration impose restrictions in Unlock 4?

The MHA (ministry of home affairs) order pertaining to Unlock 4 said state/UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state/district/sub-division/city level), outside containment zones, without prior consultation with the Centre.

No nationwide lockdown

Amid rumours of a second nationwide lockdown to be imposed from September 25, the Centre has clarified that no such proposal is on the table. There will be no nationwide lockdown.

