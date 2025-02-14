‘Walking encyclopaedia’: Padma Shri awardee Bommagowda dies

Celebrated folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Sukri Bommagowda, known as Sukrajji, died at her home at Badageri village in Uttara Kannada district on Thursday morning. She was receiving medical care at a Manipal hospital in the days leading up to her death, people aware of the matter said. Revered in the Halakki community, Sukrajji was often described as a “walking encyclopaedia” for her unparalleled contribution to preserving folk traditions. (HT PHOTO)

Revered in the Halakki community, Sukrajji was often described as a “walking encyclopaedia” for her unparalleled contribution to preserving folk traditions. She had memorised nearly 5,000 folk songs and played a key role in cultural documentation. In the 1980s, Akashvani recorded hundreds of her songs, thereby securing her legacy for future generations.

She became a widow at the age of 16 after losing her husband, Bommagowda, to alcohol addiction. His death at 46 profoundly shaped her, motivating her to lead social awareness initiatives in her community.

National recognition came in 2017 when she was awarded the Padma Shri for her contributions to folk art and culture. She was also a recipient of the Rajyotsava Award and the Nadoja Award.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences, calling her death an “irreparable loss to the cultural world.” He described her as a natural artist whose Halakki folk songs gained international recognition. Along her musical journey, she actively participated in social movements, particularly the anti-alcohol campaign. “Honoured with the Padma Shri for her dedication to music, Sukrijji also received several other accolades, including the Nadoja Award from Hampi University,” he said.

Her influence extended beyond music. Schoolchildren frequently visited her as part of educational tours, drawn by her wisdom and commitment to a simple, sustainable way of life. “Live a simple life without harming anyone or nature” was her message to young visitors, her relative Manjunath Gowda told the media.