‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken
- This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his new US counterpart Antony Blinken on Friday pledged to expand the strategic partnership between the two countries and to work for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.
Jaishankar described the introductory phone call with Blinken as a “warm conversation” in a tweet, and said they discussed the efforts of the two sides to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership. Earlier, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to defence minister Rajnath Singh and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, with the two sides committing themselves to enhanced cooperation on defence and security issues and in the Indo-Pacific region.
Jaishankar and Blinken “expressed their commitment to consolidate and expand the multi-faceted strategic partnership”, the external affairs ministry said.
They appreciated the “robust defence and security ties, growing economic engagement, productive healthcare collaboration and strong people-to-people linkages”, which are important pillars of this partnership.
They also discussed the challenges of a post-Covid-19 world and agreed to work together to address global issues, including safe and affordable vaccine supply.
“They also reiterated their commitment to peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region,” the ministry said.
Jaishankar tweeted: “Warm conversation with Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Congratulated him on his appointment. Look forward to working with him again. Agreed that we could build further on the solid foundation of our partnership. Also discussed our efforts at combating the Covid-19 pandemic.”
In his confirmation hearing in the US Senate earlier this month, Blinken had said China presents the “most significant challenge” to the US whereas India has been a “bipartisan success story” with which the Biden administration can deepen cooperation in many ways.
Blinken, a career diplomat who served as deputy national security advisor and deputy secretary of state under former president Barack Obama, had also said the Obama administration deepened cooperation with India, particularly in defence procurement and information-sharing.
He added that the Trump administration had carried forward the cooperation, including “with this concept of an Indo-Pacific and to make sure that we were working with India so that no country in the region, including China, could challenge its sovereignty and also working with it on concerns that we share about terrorism”.
