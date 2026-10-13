'Buy biryani from Hindu shops’ posters in Bengal spark row ahead of Durga Puja
Some residents heavily criticised the posters saying that Bengalis have always enjoyed biryani without raising doubts about its preparation.
A political controversy has broken out in West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja over posters urging people to purchase biryani and puja articles from shops owned by Hindu owners, with opposition parties seeking police action in the case.
Posters put up by RSS affiliate
The posters have been put up by the Hindu Jagaran Manch, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Siliguri. In its defence, the organisation said the posters were an “appeal” instead of a “diktat”.
The posters across the Bengal district, as widely shared on social media, read: “No one is restricting you from eating biryani. Do eat biryani but from Hindu shops”.
TMC, CPI(M) criticise posters
"The Siliguri incident is unacceptable as taste cannot be bound by religious boundaries. Biryani from a Hindu-owned shop could taste excellent or a Muslim-owned shop’s biryani could have a wonderful flavour, food is defined by taste, not religion. Such decrees cannot be accepted," Trinamool spokesperson and Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh was quoted as saying by the Times of India.
Senior CPI(M) leader and former minister Asok Bhattacharya demanded police action over the posters.
"Putting up such posters is a crime in a secular, democratic nation. The administration should not only remove the posters but also arrest those behind this communal campaign," he said.
Left parties said the Constitution guarantees equal rights to people of all religions and that religion should not determine a person's livelihood.
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BJP distances itself from controversy
Bengal tourism minister Shankar Ghosh said he was unaware of who had pasted the posters, after one such poster was spotted near his residence.
“I don't know who put up these posters. Those who put them up are the ones who can say why they put up such posters,” he told India Today.
The Manch also issued a clarification, saying the messages across posters, which also included "buy puja articles from Hindu shops", were an “appeal” and not a “diktat”.
"This is not a diktat but an appeal. If people support businesses run by Hindus, it will also impact the local economy,” Hindu Jagaran Manch member Abhishek Das was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
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Bengal’s secular tradition in focus
Local residents also criticised the posters, saying Bengalis have always enjoyed biryani without raising doubts about its preparation.
They also said the appeal undermined the state’s long-standing traditions of social harmony and freedom. They further mentioned the contributions of Muslim artisans while making Durga Puja decorations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More