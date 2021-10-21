What is the issue between Nawab Malik and Sameer Wankhede? 10 points

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik is a minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Sameer Wankhede is the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Both of them are presently in news because of their ongoing exchange of barbs over the Aryan Khan case. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 from a cruise rave party. Since Aryan Khan's arrest, Nawab Malik has brought a series of allegations against NCB and particularly Sameer Wankhede, extortion being the latest.

Here is everything you need to know about what is the issue between Nawab Malik and Sameer Wankhede

1. On Thursday, Nawab Malik threatened that he will not stop his tirade against Sameer Wankhede until Wankhede is put in jail. The minister on Thursday accused Sameer Wankhede of extortion.

2. Nawab Malik said when Bollywood stars were in the Maldives, Sameer Wankhede was in the Maldives, hinting at a behind-the-scene development.

'He is minister, I am a govt employee': Sameer Wankhede replies to Nawab Malik's 'threat'

3. Wankhede refuted the allegation and said that he was in the Maldives on a vacation with his family. He took permission from the government (from his department) before taking the leaves. He also asserted that he has never been to Dubai contrary to what Nawab Malik claimed.

4. Nawab Malik posted purported photos of Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede as evidence of his claim. The NCB chief said he has come under personal attack for the last few days as his family members are being dragged into the case.

5. As Nawab Malik threatened to put him behind the bars, Sameer Wankhede wished him the best and said he is just a government employee, while Nawab Malik is a minister. On taking legal steps against Nawab Malik, Wankhede said as a government employee, he has to take his department's permission for that.

6. Earlier, Nawab Malik had alleged that the day Aryan Khan was arrested, NCB detained many others in connection with the same case. But people with a connection with a BJP leader were released, Nawab Malik claimed. NCB replied that it detained around 14 persons on that day and six were released while the rest eight, including Aryan Khan, were arrested.

7. Nawab Malik also exposed NCB's witnesses KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali who were present during Aryan Khan's arrest. The minister raised questions over the background of these two independent witnesses, as KP Gosavi himself has a fraud case against him and Manish Bhanushali is a BJP leader. The NCB clarified that the presence of independent witnesses is a must in all its operations and field verification of these witnesses is not possible as the focus remains on the raid.

8. Nawab Malik then raised questions about the one Fletcher Patel who was a witness in some of the NCB cases. The minister claimed that Fletcher Patel is a friend of Sameer Wankhede.

9. The Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan in connection with a drugs case. While the enmity between Nawab Malik and Sameer Wankhede can be traced back to this episode, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar have also slammed the NCB.

10. Nawab Malik's son-in-law finally got bail and the court said that he was not in possession of ganja, but it was some herbs.

Who is Sameer Wankhede?

Sameer Wankhede is the NCB official who helming the agency's operation against drugs in Mumbai. He sprang to prominence since, in the last year, NCB has interrogated a number of Bollywood actors for their alleged links with drugs. Wankhede is known as a taskmaster as in his previous posting with the customs department of Mumbai Airport, he once caught singer Mika Singh with the foreign currency. In 2011, he made sure that the World Cup was released from the airport after paying duty. Wankhede is married to Marathi actor Kranti Redkar.