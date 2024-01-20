What PM Modi said about singer Maithili Thakur's song on Maa Shabri ahead of Ram temple inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Bihar-based singer Maithili Thakur for her song on ‘Maa Shabri’ - the woman who offered half-eaten fruit to Lord Ram during his exile according to Ramayana. Modi's praise comes ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Maithili Thakur

Sharing a YouTube link to the song on X, formerly known as Twitter, Modi said the ‘Pran-Pratishtha’ event is reminding the people of the country of incidents related to Lord Ram's life.

“The occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is reminding my family members across the country of every incident related to the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram. One such emotional incident is related to Shabri. Listen to how Maithili Thakur ji has put it in her melodious tunes,” he wrote.

Maithili Thakur, known for singing songs in Hindi and Bhojpuri languages, gained recognition in 2011 when she appeared in a reality show ‘Little Champs’ aired on Zee TV. Four years later, she appeared in another reality TV show ‘Indian Idol junior’, and then on ‘Rising Star’ in which she finished as the runner-up.

Maithili has over 44 lakh subscribers on YouTube and has posted over 1,000 videos. Meanwhile, she has over 40 lakh followers on Instagram.

Modi has been sharing bhajans of Lord Ram sung in multiple languages since the start of the month in anticipation of the much-awaited ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

On Friday, Modi shared a playlist of 62 Ram bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram in a post on X. Sharing a YouTube link with the consolidated list of songs, PM Modi wrote on X: “Over the last few days, many people have been sharing their favourite #ShriRamBhajan. Sharing a playlist covering some of them. Experience the universal appeal of Prabhu Shri Ram, as each Bhajan transcends language, uniting us all in reverence.”