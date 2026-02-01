What time is Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 speech today?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament today, marking her ninth consecutive budget speech, in addition to one interim budget. The budget comes at a critical moment for the Indian economy, when the government looks to sustain strong growth while keeping inflation in check. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials, ahead of the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2025-26’, in New Delhi. Feb 1, 2025. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

This comes amid global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions.

What time will the speech go live? Sitharaman is scheduled to begin her Budget 2026 speech in the Lok Sabha on Feb 1, Sunday, at 11:00 am.

While the budget is presented on this date every year, February 1 this time falls on a Sunday, making the occasion a rare one.

Traditionally, the budget address lasts between 90 and 120 minutes, after which the Finance Bill is formally tabled in Parliament.

Where to watch the Budget speech Viewers can follow the budget presentation live across multiple platforms:

People can watch live coverage of the Union Budget 2026 on Hindustan Times.com website or the official YouTube channel.

TV Broadcast: The speech will be aired live on Sansad TV and Doordarshan, offering coverage directly from Parliament.

Official Webcast: The government will livestream the speech on budgetlive.nic.in and the India Budget Portal.

YouTube Livestream: Live coverage will also be available on the Sansad TV YouTube channel and the PIB India YouTube channel. The finance minister is expected to focus on job creation, measures to boost GDP growth, and increased public spending on infrastructure, according to policy watchers. Reforms aimed at easing the import-export framework and supporting domestic manufacturing are also likely to feature prominently.

The government has repeatedly stressed the need to keep the economy in a so-called “Goldilocks zone” of high growth and low inflation despite external headwinds.

The Economic Survey presented on Thursday said it expects real GDP growth in 2026-27 to be around 6.8%-7.2% and the fiscal consolidation strategy is likely to continue.