Woman found murdered with blow to head in Delhi's Burari, probe on
The police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the people who were last seen with her hours before her body was discovered.
A woman, believed to be in her mid-forties, was found murdered with her face smashed by a heavy object in north Delhi’s Burari on Tuesday morning.
The investigators suspect the heavy object used to commit the murder was a stone. The police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the people who were last seen with her hours before her body was discovered.
"The body was found in a lane near a pump house in Tomar Colony after a property dealer spotted it and alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and called an ambulance. However, the ambulance staff declared the woman dead, following which forensic and crime teams were called to examine the scene," an officer aware of the matter said.
Police subsequently took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. An FIR under the murder section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, but the motive behind the killing is yet to be established.
The investigation
During inquiries, police learnt that the woman had lived in the locality in Burari on rent until around four years ago and earned a living by selling goods from a roadside cart. She later moved to Singhu village with her children but continued to visit the area once every month or two.
According to police, she was known to consume alcohol and wander around the locality.
"Some residents saw her in the area on Monday morning and again late at night, when she was allegedly intoxicated," the officer said.
A review of CCTV footage showed the woman walking with a young man and a young woman at around midnight. The footage allegedly showed the man allowing the young woman to walk ahead before leading the victim in another direction, out of the camera's view.
Investigators are now examining footage from other cameras in the neighbourhood to trace the sequence of events and establish the identities of the two people seen with her. The probe into whether the two have any connection with the murder is underway.
The officer said that a police team has also been sent to Singhu village to locate the woman's residence and contact her family members.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More