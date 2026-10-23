YS Jagan Mohan Reddy refuses to allow niece’s wedding on family property citing security concerns

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has refused to allow his niece’s wedding at the family compound, Yelahanka Palace, in Bengaluru in November amid a property dispute with his sister YS Sharmila, people aware of the matter said. India News

Sharmila’s daughter, YS Anjili Reddy, got engaged to Somala Raghurami Reddy, who lives in the United States, on September 24. People aware of the matter said Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress chief, wanted to hold their wedding on November 25 at Yelahanka Palace.

An aide to Sharmila said Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed to her through their mother, YS Vijayamma, that he would not allow the wedding at Yelahanka Palace.

“This has come as a big shock to Sharmila, as she had distributed wedding invitations to relatives, political leaders and prominent personalities. Now, she is compelled to look for an alternative venue for the wedding,” the aide said.

The aide quoted Jagan as telling Vijayamma that the property was registered in the name of his mother-in-law, his wife Bharati Reddy’s mother. “Vijayamma tried to persuade him to reconsider his position, but he was firm on his stand,” the aide added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy subsequently explained his position in a letter dated October 9, 2026, which the YSRCP disclosed and HT has seen. He cited security and privacy concerns arising from the movement of a large number of people and the possibility of photographs and videos of the premises being circulated.

In his letter, Jagan said hosting a wedding of this scale would involve several service providers, including catering staff, decorators, event managers, videographers and photographers, besides guests entering and leaving the premises.

“Most of these people will be unfamiliar to the family and that the circulation of photographs and videos of the property and surrounding areas could pose serious security risks,” he wrote.

Jagan said the decision had not been easy, as he had seen Anjili, whom he referred to as Jili, grow up in the bungalow and wanted the best for her. However, he said the security and privacy concerns could not be ignored.

“I would have done the same, even if it were for Harsha or Varsha (Jagan’s daughters),” he said, adding that the event would attract considerable and unnecessary attention because he currently lived at the property.

“I was hurt that, despite me communicating the very real privacy and security risks through various people, you still went ahead, ignoring my disapproval and concerns,” he wrote.

Jagan urged Sharmila to choose another venue, suggesting a convention centre or a destination wedding, as had been done for her son Raja’s wedding. He also offered his Lotus Pond property in Hyderabad as an alternative. “The offer remains open,” he said, adding that he wanted Anjili’s wedding to be a memorable occasion.

Sharmila’s aide said, “She has already sent invitations to senior Congress leaders, besides Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. She would now have to find another venue that could accommodate the security and logistical requirements associated with their attendance.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sharmila have been involved in a dispute over family properties, including shares in Saraswati Power and Industries Ltd, for the last five years. The issue is pending adjudication before the National Company Law Tribunal.

People close to Sharmila said their late father, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, wanted his son and daughter to receive equal shares in the family’s properties. He arranged separate residences for them in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Idupulapaya.

In Hyderabad’s Lotus Pond locality, their residences are next to each other, and Sharmila continues to live in hers. Separate houses were also reportedly constructed for the siblings at Idupulapaya, their native place.

In Bengaluru’s Yelahanka, the family reportedly has two houses built next to each other across approximately 20 acres. “However, Sharmila’s house was not registered in her name. Rajasekhara Reddy used to stay there during his visits to Bengaluru, while Jagan has been living at the palace during his weekly visits,” her aide said.

Rajasekhara Reddy’s death in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009, left the division of the family’s assets unresolved, leading to disputes between the siblings.

Sharmila played a key role in the YSRCP and undertook a foot march when Jagan was in jail between 2012 and 2013. She campaigned for the party before the 2019 elections.

Their relationship reportedly deteriorated after Jagan became chief minister in 2019, with disagreements over family assets straining ties. Sharmila later floated a party in Telangana before joining the Congress in 2024 and becoming its Andhra Pradesh chief. She has since been attacking her brother politically.