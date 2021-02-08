Zero Covid-19 cases in 32 Uttar Pradesh districts
As many as 32 Uttar Pradesh districts have reported zero coronavirus cases, according to the state health department. The Covid-19 death toll in the state rose to 8,687 on Sunday with one more fatality, the lowest in many months of the pandemic, while 113 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 6,01,385.
The only death was reported on Sunday was from Bahraich while the state’s active case count was 3,880. Across UP, 670 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. This was six times more than the number of fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours.
Lucknow reported 18 fresh cases while 406 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, which brought the number of active cases in Lucknow to 700. Kanpur logged five fresh cases, Prayagraj eight, Ghaziabad nine, Gautam Buddh Nagar two, Meerut two and Varanasi nine.
“Lucknow has reported 81,549 cases till now, out of which 79,667 have recovered with a recovery rate of 97.69%. In all, 1,182 deaths have been reported here,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General, Association of International Doctors.
Fresh cases in Lucknow were reported from Gomti Nagar (2), Gudamba (2) and Rae Bareli road (4).
At present, Kasganj had zero active Covid cases. The district reported 1,957 cases and six deaths since the pandemic started. Hamirpur, Mahoba, Shravasti, Hathras, Kaushambi and Baghpat had only two active cases at present, according to the data from the health department.
