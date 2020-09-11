MP man died by suicide 15 days after wedding, wife also attempts; survives

indore

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:18 IST

A medical student who lost her husband two days back jumped off the third floor of a shopping mall in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city on Friday morning. She survived the suicide attempt but has sustained serious injures, police said. The couple had been married for just about a fortnight.

Her husband, Subham Khandelwal, a contractor in Ujjain district about 50 km away, had died by suicide on Wednesday, leaving behind a note that blamed two engineers of the local municipal corporation for his death.

Sania Khandelwal, who is in her early 20’s and studying medicine at a private college in Ujjain, is hospitalised in Indore’s MY hospital. She has suffered injuries in her head and legs and is under observation of doctors in an intensive care unit (ICU), police said.

Sania had come to Indore with her father who had came to take her home to Haryana’s Faridabad after hearing about his son-in-law’s death. She was to accompany her father to Faridabad on the outskirts of national capital Delhi. They were staying in a hotel in Indore’s Sarvate bus stand area and were scheduled to catch a flight on Friday afternoon.

Early on Friday, Sania stepped out of the hotel, telling her father that she was going to get herself some fruit juice. But she reached the shopping mall in Vijay Nagar about 5-6 km away and jumped off the third floor, a police office said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital by some mall employees from where she was referred to MY hospital.

Police said they found a note in which she said she wanted to be with her husband.

“Prima facie, it is a case of attempt to suicide. The woman has been hospitalised. We are looking into the matter,” Indore city superintendent of police, Rakesh Gupta said.

Sania’s attempted suicide in Indore on Friday morning put the spotlight on the circumstances that led to her husband’s death.

Within hours, the Ujjain Police registered a case against two junior engineers of Ujjain Nagar Nigam - Naresh Jain and Sanjay Khujeni and another person named Chinnu - for abetment to suicide, said police.

Subham Khandelwal had been found injured in his car that had met with an accident near Nalwa locality in Ujjain on Wednesday night. He died. Police initially treated his death as a case of suicide but later found a note in which he had said that he was committing suicide due to harassment by the three persons. Police said he had consumed some poisonous substance.

Police said they were still investigating the 32-year-old contractor’s death.

Rupesh Dwivedi, the additional superintendent of police, Ujjain, said Shubham Khandelwal “prima facie had committed suicide”.

“A suicide note was found from his possession which is being examined. Some other evidence has been collected from the spot. An FIR has been lodged against two junior engineers of Ujjain Nagar Nigam - Naresh Jain and Sanjay Khujneri and one Chinnu under sections 306 and 34 of Indian Penal Code,” Dwivedi said, adding that no arrests had been made.