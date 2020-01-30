e-paper
Viral emergency notification on Coronavirus not from Ministry of Health

The Government of India’s Press Information Bureau on their Fact Check handle confirmed that the information hasn’t been sent out by the Ministry of Health.

Jan 30, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post is complete with a screenshot of the viral forward that lists symptoms and preventative methods.(Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)
         

By now you’ve probably seen or received a message on “Ministry of health’s emergency notification to the public” on “the Coronavirus influenza outbreak”. The viral message widely being shared across WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook says “do not hold your thirst because once your membrane in your throat is dried, the virus will invade into your body within 10 mins.” The message, however, is fake. The government of India’s press information bureau on their Fact Check handle confirmed that the information hasn’t been sent out by the Ministry of Health.

“Fake emergency notification from @MoHFW_INDIA is doing rounds on social media,” says the tweet, adding, “No such notification has been issued.”

The post is complete with a screenshot of the viral forward that lists symptoms and preventative methods. The image reads: “No official notification like this has been issued by Ministry of Health on # Coronavirus”.

The tweet also links two tweets by the Ministry of Health - a travel advisory and one that lists preventive measures against Coronavirus.

Earlier today, the government also posted a list of frequently asked questions and important information on how to control the spread of coronavirus. The virus has so far claimed 170 lives and has infected more than 7700 people.

