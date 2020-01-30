Viral emergency notification on Coronavirus not from Ministry of Health

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:58 IST

By now you’ve probably seen or received a message on “Ministry of health’s emergency notification to the public” on “the Coronavirus influenza outbreak”. The viral message widely being shared across WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook says “do not hold your thirst because once your membrane in your throat is dried, the virus will invade into your body within 10 mins.” The message, however, is fake. The government of India’s press information bureau on their Fact Check handle confirmed that the information hasn’t been sent out by the Ministry of Health.

“Fake emergency notification from @MoHFW_INDIA is doing rounds on social media,” says the tweet, adding, “No such notification has been issued.”

The post is complete with a screenshot of the viral forward that lists symptoms and preventative methods. The image reads: “No official notification like this has been issued by Ministry of Health on # Coronavirus”.

Fake emergency notification from @MoHFW_INDIA is doing rounds on social media



No such notification has been issued !!!



For prevention against #Coronavirus and travel advisory, pls see:https://t.co/ybsKk8c5tChttps://t.co/qnK1JCVhmI



For Queries on #nCoV : Call +91-11-23978046 pic.twitter.com/UuRhm1ZiA8 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 29, 2020

The tweet also links two tweets by the Ministry of Health - a travel advisory and one that lists preventive measures against Coronavirus.

Earlier today, the government also posted a list of frequently asked questions and important information on how to control the spread of coronavirus. The virus has so far claimed 170 lives and has infected more than 7700 people.

