5 modern bathroom trends that bring together luxury, comfort and easy maintenance

Luxury is not just about aesthetics, but also about functionality, convenience, and practicality. When you think of a luxe bathroom, the first things that come to mind may be a spacious bathtub, a stylish shower, ambient lighting, and marble finishes. But luxury is also for everyday use, which means how easy the space is to maintain, especially since you will use it several times a day. So, what makes for a thoughtful bathroom design that combines luxury with comfort, easier maintenance, and mindful water use?

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We asked an industry expert which modern bathroom designs are gaining popularity for combining luxury with easy maintenance. Shiozawa Kazuyuki, managing director of TOTO India, walked us through five trends shaping modern bathrooms.

Highlighting a key shift, he said, "The shift is particularly visible in the way technology is being integrated into everyday functions. The best innovations are not necessarily the ones that look complicated. They are the ones that make a bathroom feel cleaner, more comfortable, and easier to use.”

Bathrooms are getting more modern and, importantly, more personal, the expert emphasised. Shiozawa said, “With some homes now providing separate bathrooms for different family members, choices can be made according to individual preferences, requirements and budgets. This is creating a wider range of solutions—from conventional WCs to more advanced automated options, from simple cleansing systems to electronic bidet seats with multiple settings, and from straightforward showers to multifunctional water experiences.”

Moreover, there is no single definition of a perfect bathroom. The expert emphasised that what matters more is how effectively it combines hygiene, comfort, wellness, technology, design, and responsible water use for the people who actually use it.