6 housewarming and diwali gifts that look 3x their price tag (and won't get re-gifted)

Gift ideas for Diwali and Housewarming parties (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less Festive gifting can be tricky, especially when you want to give something that looks premium without spending a fortune. Whether you’re visiting a friend’s new home, attending a Diwali gathering or looking for a thoughtful gift for family, the right home accessory can make a lasting impression without stretching your budget. Does your search feed say “under-budget gifting ideas", but you’re looking for gifts that look expensive? You’re in the right place. What are 10 traditional housewarming gifts? From glassware to decorating trays, below are 10 house-warming and Diwali gift ideas that feel luxurious and thoughtful.

This thoughtfully curated Diwali hamper brings together traditional pooja essentials, festive décor, fragrances and sweet treats for a memorable celebration. It includes phool Diwali agarbatti, a nayan diya set of two, nagchampa havan cups, mishri mouth freshener, a purple papdi wood incense holder, cotton wicks, a Diwali greeting card, a handmade shubh labh hanging, nagchampa incense cones, decorative cone holders, a festive gift box and chikki. Beautifully arranged in a box, this ready-to-gift hamper makes a thoughtful choice for family, friends, colleagues and corporate Diwali gifting.

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This set of three golden lotus-shaped tealight candle holders makes a thoughtful Diwali or house-warming gift, combining traditional symbolism with an elegant decorative finish. Made from metal, the holders come in three sizes: 8, 10 and 12 inches, adding dimension to festive displays, dining tables and living room corners. Their antique-inspired golden finish complements traditional decor and can be used to brighten up pooja spaces or create a warm ambience during celebrations.

This silver-plated elephant showpiece makes a thoughtful housewarming or Diwali gift, combining an elegant finish with symbolic significance. Crafted with a resin core and 999-purity silver plating, it measures 6.5 x 2.5 x 5.08 cm, making it a compact decorative accent for shelves, pooja rooms or meditation corners. The elephant motif is traditionally associated with wisdom, strength and good fortune, adding a meaningful touch to festive gifting. Its compact size and timeless design make it suitable for corporate gifting too.

A lucky bamboo plant makes a thoughtful house-warming or Diwali gift, symbolising prosperity, harmony and good fortune. This low-maintenance indoor plant thrives in low to bright indirect light, making it suitable for living rooms, work desks and other indoor spaces. Popular in Vastu and Feng Shui traditions, lucky bamboo is associated with abundance, health and positive energy, adding a meaningful touch to festive gifting. The live plant comes in a nourishing gel and requires minimal care, with watering recommended every 10 days as per the product instructions.

These gold-hammered metal tealight holders make an elegant Diwali or housewarming gift, combining a textured finish with a timeless decorative appeal. The set includes two reusable metal holders, each measuring 8.5 x 8.5 x 4 cm, making them suitable for coffee tables, dining areas, pooja corners and bedside decor. Their rich golden surface reflects candlelight to create a warm, inviting glow, whether used during festive celebrations, dinner parties or everyday home styling. Compact yet decorative, they are a thoughtful gifting option.

The Birch & Co. serving and storage set makes a practical yet elegant housewarming or Diwali gift for anyone who enjoys an organised kitchen and stylish entertaining. It includes a 12 x 12-inch decorative serving tray and four 300 ml fluted glass jars with gold-tone lids. The ribbed glass design adds a sophisticated touch, while the jars are suitable for storing nuts, candies, dry snacks, tea, coffee, spices and baking ingredients. The tray can also be used to serve refreshments or keep countertop essentials neatly arranged.

Frequently Asked Questions: What are the best budget-friendly gifts for Diwali and house-warming? Textured glassware, ceramic serving bowls, decorative trays, scented candles, tea and coffee mugs, planters and coasters are some of the better gifting options for Diwali and house-warming. How do you choose gifts that look expensive but are affordable? To make the under-budget gifting idea or option look expensive, choose a finished look, better material quality, elegant designs and neutral colours. What are some useful house-warming gifts for a new home? Serving trays, ceramic bowls, table lamps, planters and compact serveware sets are useful house-warming gifts.