Arpita Singh dies at 89: Art world remembers her wit, wonder and imagination

Renowned contemporary artist Arpita Singh, 89, passed away on Monday morning in New Delhi. She was born in 1937 in what is present-day Bangladesh. A graduate of Delhi Polytechnic in 1959, Singh worked with the Cottage Industries Restoration Programme, a government body.

Iconographically dense and vibrantly colourful, Singh’s canvases presented a clear-eyed view of women’s lives. Though her style changed over decades — from monochromatic abstracts to the more colourful Bengali folktale-based paintings — Singh’s works were replete with the emotional inner lives of the characters she depicted.

Singh has been described as both a modernist and a figurative artist. Her canvases deployed the perspective And narrative style found across a range of Indian aesthetics and artistic styles, from miniatures to folk.

Singh won the Padma Bhushan in 2011. She was also the recipient of numerous awards including the Parishad Samman in 1991 and the fellowship of the Lalit Kala Akademi in 2014.