From cups to serving bowls: Try these 7 crockery essentials to upgrade your festive dining table for less

7 crockery to upgrade your dining table at this festive season (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less My favorite part of the festive season is hosting get-togethers. For me, it is not just about serving delicious food; how it is presented matters just as much. Thoughtful plating can make a meal look more inviting and elevate the overall dining experience. If you feel the same way, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a great opportunity to refresh your tableware collection. From serving bowls and platters to dinner plates and complete dinner sets, you can explore a wide range of serveware and dinnerware to make your festive gatherings even more special. What are the best things to buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale? Here are seven crockery essentials to consider during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, with discounts on selected products to look out for.

This 20-piece ceramic dinnerware set features an elegant blue botanical design that adds a refined touch to everyday dining and festive gatherings. With full plates, quarter plates, vegetable bowls, and serving bowls, it is ideal for serving main courses, snacks, desserts, and shared dishes. The microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, and refrigerator-safe design adds convenience to daily use, while the coordinated floral pattern makes it a stylish addition to your dining table or the kitchen crockery units. Available at 73% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

2 . VELINEX Bohemian Style Ceramic Bowl Set of 4 | Multicolour Assorted Serving Bowls for Cereal, Soup, Salad, Snacks, Dessert & Fruits | Decorative Dinnerware Gift Set Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

These multicolor ceramic serving bowls feature vibrant bohemian patterns that add an artistic touch to everyday dining and festive table settings. Suitable for serving soups, cereals, salads, noodles, fruits, snacks, and desserts, the bowls are designed for versatile use across meals and special occasions. Made from durable ceramic with a smooth glazed finish, they combine practical functionality with decorative appeal. They also make a thoughtful gifting option for housewarmings, weddings, and festivals. Available at 60% off during the Amazon Sale 2026.

This bone china dinnerware combines a refined finish with a nature-inspired design featuring delicate florals and birds. Crafted for durability, it is microwave-safe for convenient reheating and is described as cadmium- and BPA-free. The elegant design suits everyday dining, festive gatherings, and special occasions, while the gift-ready packaging makes it a thoughtful choice for weddings, housewarmings, and celebrations. Available at 43% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

This set of four ceramic soup bowls includes matching spoons, making it ideal for serving soups, stews, cereals, snacks, and desserts. With a white base, delicate floral prints, and colored rims, the bowls add a charming touch to everyday meals and festive dining. Made from food-safe, lead-free ceramic with a glossy finish, they are microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe for convenient use and cleaning. The gift-box packaging also makes this set a thoughtful choice for housewarmings, weddings, and festive occasions, and also for storing in the crockery unit. Available at 42% off during the Amazon Sale 2026.

This set of two round engineered wood trays features an ornate gold-and-lavender peacock feather pattern along the border, adding an elegant decorative touch to your home. Compact in size, the trays are ideal for serving tea, coffee, snacks, and refreshments, or for displaying small decorative items. Their colorful design makes them a stylish addition to festive hosting and everyday use. Available at 53% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

This Nestasia serving crockery set includes a wooden tray and four white-and-blue ceramic leaf-shaped plates in white and blue, each with a different pattern. The bohemian-inspired design and alternating plate arrangement add a playful touch to your dining table. Ideal for serving dips, chutneys, dry fruits, sweets, snacks, and starters, the set combines natural wood with easy-to-clean ceramic. It also makes a stylish gifting option for housewarmings, weddings, birthdays, and festive occasions. Available at 54% off during the Amazon Sale 2026.

This Cello opalware dinner set includes six full plates, six quarter plates, and six vegetable bowls, making it suitable for everyday family meals and festive dining. Made from toughened opalware glass, the bone-ash-free dinnerware is microwave-safe, chip-resistant, and lightweight for convenient use and storage. Its stackable design saves cabinet space, while the stain- and scratch-resistant, and dishwasher-safe finish makes cleaning easier. A practical choice for households seeking durable, vegetarian-friendly dinnerware for everyday use and special occasions.

This set of four ceramic mugs features elegant blue-and-white floral designs that add a stylish touch to your tea or coffee routine. Made from durable, food-safe ceramic, the mugs are designed for everyday use and feature comfortable handles for an easy grip. They are microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe for convenient heating and cleaning. The included metal stand keeps the mugs neatly stacked, saves space on kitchen counters or shelves, and adds a decorative touch to your kitchen.

Frequently Asked Questions: What is the best material for festive crockery? The best materials can be glass, ceramic, and bone china to ensure a premium look and durability. How many pieces do I need in a festive set? You can choose the standard sets, ranging from 18 to 30 pieces for family gatherings. How should I store festive crockery? You can store the festive crockery in the kitchen crockery unit or separately in padded storage cases or with felt plate separators to prevent chips.