Inside Heeramandi designers Harpreet and Rimple Narula's Delhi bungalow: Looks less like a house and more like vintage hotel, ‘art museum’ and palace
The home of designers Harpreet and Rimple Narula is not your average bungalow. It has so much art that Farah Khan said it belongs in a museum – take a tour.
If you thought Heeramandi's costumes were extra, wait till you see where its designers actually live. On October 9, filmmaker Farah Khan gave a tour of Harpreet and Rimple Narula's New Delhi bungalow on her YouTube channel. Safe to say – this is not a house; this is a whole aesthetic universe. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers
From the outside, it starts deceptively calm. Front lawn, lush trees, a few sculptures. Then you walk in and realise you have entered an ‘art museum’ that someone also sleeps in.
The vibe is maximalist, but mindful
The designer couple who gave us films like Padmaavat, and series such as Heeramandi, obviously don't do minimalism. Their home is eclectic and restrained at the same time – which somehow totally works. Think high ceilings, double-height volumes, open passages, fluid spatial flow, and expansive glass windows that make the whole place breathe.
The floor is seamless beige, the walls are textured plaster and stone, there are exposed wooden beams, curved steps, and European-style chandeliers literally everywhere. And there's also a swimming pool with a massive Buddha mural.
Every object has a backstory
The palette is all warm beiges, off-whites and browns, but layered with the most striking rugs, carpets, textiles and art . Harpreet is an avid collector and painter and has spent years archiving vintage textiles. Rimple is self-confessed art lover and filters everything through a very Indian lens. Farah's exact reaction? "This looks like an art museum." And she wasn't exaggerating.
One corner is a workspace-meets-gathering space. Think layered antiques, ornate mirrors, coffee tables and off-white sofas. The bigger living area is earthy architecture, dramatic lighting, indoor plants mixed with modern Indian art that Farah said should literally be in a museum. Harpreet's own textile-inspired paintings are hung right alongside. Also read | Step inside Gurfateh Pirzada’s artistic Mumbai home featuring striking artwork, eclectic decor and cosy corners
The dining room that needs to be seen
Let's talk about the dining. Harpreet custom-designed a 16-seater table inspired by a Jamawar shawl, in taupe, grey and local granite stone that matches the floor. The chandelier above it? He assembled it from multiple old fixtures. There is a bronze installation nearby just casually existing. The space is formal, it's personal, it's got a ‘we host royals for brunch’ energy.
Bedrooms that feel like luxury hotel suites
The guest room could be a boutique hotel in Jaipur. Four-poster canopy bed, patterned floor tiles, huge area rugs, floor-to-ceiling curtains, a decorative console, a hand-painted folding screen, layered antiques, and large canvases about travel, belonging and spirituality. And the kitchen? Modular but artsy. Teal-blue cabinetry, white countertops, patterned tiles, a central island, large windows, and carved wood doors.
What makes this house special is that it doesn't feel like a movie set. For all its grandeur – the art, the European antiques, the Asian collectibles, the bespoke pieces – it still feels lived-in. Like a private museum where you can actually stay.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More