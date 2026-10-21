They leave at 9 am and return home at 6 pm: China's unemployed are faking work routines and office commutes to hide joblessness from families
Some years ago, people were doing 'fake commutes' to escape WFH isolation. Now, people in China are reportedly doing them to pretend they still have a job.
Remember the 2020 'fake commute'? In a December 2020 report, Business Insider called it the ultimate work-from-home (WFH) self-care hack. Overworked employees were deliberately faking their commute to save their sanity — a long walk in the morning, a slow drive, a park stroll to clock out mentally. Also read: How losing a job impacts one's mental health
That version is out. The 2026 version is completely different. According to an October 20 report by Reuters, unemployed young professionals in China are now doing a fake commute every day — not to protect their mental health or work-life balance, but to hide the fact that they have no job at all.
China's jobless fake routines to keep families calm
They reportedly leave at 9 am and come home at 6 pm, like clockwork. Only they’re not going to an office. They’re going to libraries, malls, parks, and coffee shops. Packed lunch in hand. Laptop open. Pretending to answer calls and emails so their family doesn't worry.
Coco Li, 32, who quit her job at a state-owned property developer six months ago because of brutal hours and zero recognition, told Reuters about her mom: “She would fall into an endless cycle of anxiety and eventually passes that anxiety on to me.”
Saving face while navigating unemployment
Susan Sun, 28, reportedly lost her job last year. She’s living on just 1,864 yuan — about $278 — a month in benefits and severance. But since May, when her parents moved in with her in Chongqing to look for work, she has to leave the house every morning to escape their 'subtle, insistent expressions' of panic.
She can't afford to not pretend; and this isn't niche. It's reportedly everywhere on Chinese social media. People are sharing full survival guides for the unemployed: from where to sit for eight hours without spending money to how to answer 'how's work?' questions from relatives. Per Reuters, such posts have 70+ million views on Xiaohongshu (RedNote), 610 million views on Douyin, and 320 million views on Weibo.
Strains from weak hiring, property woes, AI
Reuters pointed to factories slashing jobs to stay competitive, the property sector in freefall, broke local governments, and AI quietly replacing white-collar workers. A 36-year-old visual effects producer, Zhang, laid off in August after his company restructured for AI, told Reuters: "I never would have believed the library would be completely full on a weekday."
Sociologists said they've seen this before — Japanese and South Korean 'salarymen' hid in parks during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis too. But China hits different. Diana Fu, associate professor of Chinese politics at Cornell, told Reuters: "Pretend-workers are helping the Chinese government to stave off the hard choice between leaping ahead in automation and protecting job security, which is so essential to the social contract."
Translation: By suffering quietly and saving face, they keep the system from having to confront itself. But experts said the clock is ticking. Yige Dong, a sociology professor at the University at Buffalo, warned that, unlike Japan and Korea in the 90s, China lacks a robust safety net to catch these workers. Eventually, the money runs out. You have to move back home. You have to ask to borrow. The commute ends.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More