Ami Patel: All you need to know about styling your hair

Hair care

What are the hairstyles for summer of 2022 in the Delhi heat?

—Anamika, Via Instagram

A sleek high pony tail, a rope braid ponytail, fishtail braid and a sleek low bun are the go-to hairstyles for summer of 2022, especially in the Delhi heat when you want to keep your hair out of the way and ensure it doesn’t look frizzy. These hairstyles paired with hoops would just finish the look together perfectly.

Hats on!

Hats or caps—what basics should I own in order to avoid a tan while on a beach vacation? And what can I style them with?

—Latika, Mumbai

Hats are a good option to avoid tan because along with your face, they cover a bit of your body as well. Go for one of the larger ones that frame your face well. These go the best with summer dresses and a pair of sunglasses. Opt for comfortable, strappy footwear to complete the look.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, May 28, 2022

