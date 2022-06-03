Men’s Style and Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Grooming 101

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Long and left natural.

Brows: Thin.

Face: Hydrated skin and clean shaved.

Lips: Clean and fresh.

Body: Slim, lean, and smooth.

1.What causes hair fall?

It can be in your genes, medical conditions, or a normal part of ageing. Other possibilities are low iron levels, vitamin deficiencies, poor nutrition, and lack of hair care.

What you should do: Eat fresh fruit and vegetables which are rich in iron, protein and Vitamin B. Keep the scalp and hair clean.

2.Do shampoos strengthen hair?

Shampoo has a short time of contact, but does strengthen the hair shaft, reduce breakage, and clean the scalp.

What you may use: This strengthening shampoo with vegetable protein and ceramide 3 helps repair damaged hair. Use daily.

3.How often should you cut your hair?

Depending on the style, but ideally at least once, if not twice a month.

What you should do: If you are growing your hair, get the ends trimmed regularly.

4.Can regular shampoo and conditioner be used for coloured hair?

Once you use colour, you must use a sulphate-free colour protecting shampoo and conditioner. They are a lot gentler and will not strip your hair of the colour.

What you may use: This formulation with Triple Bonding and C21 Technology, which cleanses coloured hair while connecting inner hair bonds.

5.Do styling products cause hair fall?

Using them occasionally, or even daily does not cause hair fall provided they are from a reputed brand and suit your hair type.

What you should do: Wash off the product before bed, so the scalp can remain clean, and the pores can breathe while you sleep.

6.What do hair masks do?

Hair masks help moisturise and nourish your hair. They are especially beneficial for dry, damaged, or frizzy hair. Some hair masks may even improve the health of your scalp and boost the strength of your hair.

What you may use: This leave-in treatment mask with peptide technology works to repair damage from bleach, colour, chemical treatments and restores strength, softness, and smoothness to hair.

7.Do lips chap only in winter?

No, they can dry out in any season or when exposed to dry, cold, or brittle air and even excessive sun.

What you should do: Use a natural lip balm just before bedtime.

8.Can lip scrubs change colour of your lips?

Yes, they can lighten and even out the tone of your lips. Some natural formulations can even remove smoker’s stains.

What you may use: This lip plumping balm & scrub duo exfoliates with brown sugar, cinnamon, bees wax, shea butter, and vanilla essential oil.

9.Why do we get wrinkles?

Because of decreased production of natural oils. With age, fat in the deeper layers of your skin diminishes. This causes loose, saggy skin and more-pronounced lines.

What you should do: Apply an effective moisturiser on a clean face, once or twice daily (both AM and PM).

10. Do anti-ageing products work?

Certain products and formulations that have the right ingredients can be extremely effective. However, they show results over time and need regular use.

What you may use: This effective high concentrate ginseng based, skin boosting and renewing anti-aging cream. Use daily for a minimum of three months.

11. Can you use soap on your face?

Regular soaps (which are often scented or dyed) are not recommended for your face, even if they smell fantastic or are great for your body. These may irritate the sensitive skin on your face and leave your skin dry, itchy, or blotchy.

What you should do: Use organic & natural soaps or a face wash which is both gentle and effective. Soap for the body, should always be different from what you put on your face!

12. How long does the smell of a shower gel last?

Fragrances don’t last very long, maybe around thirty minutes. A mild after scent may linger on for a few hours, depending on the product you use or the climate and environment you are in.

What you may use: This oud-based shower gel in multiple variants, has a masculine and sensual fragrance long lasting fragrance.

13. Can hair removal cream be used everywhere?

They should only be used under the neck and never on the face.

What you should do: Test for adverse reactions and follow the instructions on the packet. Be careful when applying on sensitive areas. Always moisturise for a few days before and after.

14. Can a trimmer be used at home?

Yes, they are self-use gadgets which are made to trim facial and body hair, or both.

What you may use: This multi head trimmer which glides over the skin and has blades of varying lengths and intensities which will allow you to create a look for every occasion.

15. Why do your hands feel dry?

Dry skin can be caused by heat, environment, frequently washing hands, applying sanitisers, inadequate hydration, swimming in a chlorinated pool or jobs that are rough on the hands.

What should you do: Apply a hand cream or heavy-duty moisturiser once or twice daily.

16. Can facial mists be used by men?

Yes, as most products are unisex. A face mist can instantly moisturize and hydrate. They strengthen your skin’s natural barriers, bring balance back to oily skin, and relieve dry patches. Of course, reapplication isn’t just cosmetic, but essential.

What you may use: This hydrating and sensual smelling facial mist made with pure distilled jasmine flower water.

17. How do deodorants work?

Deodorants contain antimicrobial agents or ethanol, which kill odour-causing bacteria. Antiperspirants, on the other hand, are formulated to reduce or eliminate sweat. Both use aluminium-based salts to block sweat glands so there’s no moisture for the bacteria to eat.

What you should do: Use water-based deodorants as they don’t itch, burn, or dry out fast.

18. How do I choose a fragrance?

Fragrances smell different on each person. We are naturally turned on or off by certain notes and scents. Always apply and test a fragrance for a few minutes, before buying it.

What you may use: If you don’t find your go to smell in an off the counter brand, you can always have your own fragrance custom made just like I recently did to create a smell that matches both my personality and lifestyle.

19. What causes skin & hair issues?

The culprit is normally your diet, lifestyle, and excesses. Other factors may be heredity, exposure to chemicals, reactions from medicines and even body building supplements.

What you should do: Consume a healthy diet. Organic over conventional food.

20. What do gummies do for skin and hair?

Gummies are tastier and, in most cases, natural substitutes to chemical laden off the counter supplements and multivitamins that are made with ingredients that support healthy hair, skin and nails.

What you may use: Biotin hair gummies contain biotin, zinc, and multivitamins to improve hair health. They may improve texture, density, and strength of hair. Skin hair gummies fill nutritional gaps.

21. Why do we get a tan?

Tanning is a biological response to ultraviolet radiation. It’s a natural defence of the skin (our largest organ) to protect us from the harmful rays of the sun.

What you should do: Use a sunscreen every few hours in the sun or wear full sleeve tops and long pants to prevent over exposure.

22. Are sunscreens effective?

They absolutely are and reduce your risk of sunburn. Every sunscreen has an SPF (sun protection factor) which is calculated by how much more ultraviolet light it takes to give you a sunburn while using the product.

What you may use: An oil free and water-based sunscreen. Ideally one made with herbs and natural.

23. What is the difference between a cream and a moisturiser?

Cream is a thick liquid (normally oil based) that helps to cleanse, soften, or heal the skin while moisturisers (mostly water based) are lighter and help retain moisture.

What you should do: Use them daily, always on a clean face or body. PM application is most effective as it gets time to work all night.

24. How are serums different from creams?

Unlike creams, serums are typically lightweight formulations that deliver high concentration actives. They are thin and absorbent, leaving little, if anything, remaining on the surface after application. Serums address concerns like ageing, dark spots, and pigmentation.

What you may use: This powerful antioxidant and Peptide serum, formulated with Vitamin C which helps firm the surface of skin and promote elasticity.

25. Can face creams be used on the body?

Yes, as both are meant to be used on skin. However, I suggest using them based on their formulation and purpose.

What you should do: Substitute only in case you forgot to carry with you or have run out of one or the other product.

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, June 4, 2022

