Sohrab Khushrushahi: Gym at home

What are the basics you need to get if you want to set up a gym at your house? Here are some budget-friendly options
Published on May 20, 2022 08:42 PM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

What is the best way to set up a budget gym at home? There’s a spare room in the house.

—Gia, Via Instagram

Don’t spend too much on machines you will never need or use, for starters. I’ve always been a free weights kinda guy, so buy yourself some dumbbells and/or kettlebells. Invest in a good skipping rope and an ab mat and you’re good to go. Also, you don’t really need to go crazy on the weights you buy. Start with something light and as you progress, add to your weight collection.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, May 21, 2022

