Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: When the sequel is better

This is one of those sequels that’s better than the original. Much better. I was never a fan of the original Mercedes GLA, which felt more like a hatchback on stilts and not the crossover SUV it was intended to be. Which is why the all-new GLA, which is nothing like its predecessor, other than in name, feels refreshingly different, and good.

First, it looks more like an SUV now with squared-off proportions, a chunkier chin, a taut and tightly-skinned body and a more upright tailgate. The bonnet, too, is more muscular and the latest interpretation of the Mercedes grille with chrome pinheads, glint-like jewels in sunlight. The LED lights, too, look nice and techy and the chunky tail lights we saw on the previous car are gone in favour of a sleeker set of LED lamps.

The cabin is suitably spruced up with a pair of high resolution screens integrated into one huge panel dominating the dashboard. The interior fixtures are all high-quality: well-damped buttons and exquisitely-crafted rotary vents exude luxury.

There’s a laundry list of equipment, which includes twin sunroofs, customisable LED mood lighting, a suite of connected features with Apple Car Play and Android Auto and a plethora of USB ports, but in a car that’s designed for the future, the USB ports are C-type. Another miss is wireless charging. Boot space isn’t generous either and the addition of a ‘space saver’ tyres, which sits on the boot floor and not under it, eats into luggage room.

The big surprise is cabin space, which is substantially more than the previous GLA, especially at the rear. There’s ample headroom and legroom, too. It’s now decent by class standards. Which is to say that though space is nowhere near as generous as in bigger Mercs, it’s not cramped either. The GLA rear seat is comfy enough to make it an acceptable chauffer-driven car.

But the GLA is not meant to be a chauffer-driven car, and is best enjoyed from behind the wheel. Launched with two engine options, a 1.3 163hp turbo petrol (GLA 200) and a 2.0 litre 190hp diesel (GLA 220d), it’s the latter that I drove.

It has a suite of connected features with Apple Car Play and Android Auto

Diesels are a natural fit in SUVs given the strong punch they offer. The GLA 220d has enough of it (400Nm of torque to be precise) and just a small dab on the rally style accelerator pedal delivers a lusty tug. The diesel GLA 220d is very responsive and coupled with the quick-to-respond 8-speed automatic gearbox, it whisks you to serious speeds very rapidly. The 0-100kph time of 7.4 seconds is an indication of the engine’s potency and on the highway, it scythes past traffic with contemptuous ease. In town too, the GLA is quick in traffic.

Complementing the impressive performance is a sophisticated suspension and accurate steering which gives you the confidence and control to exploit and enjoy all that power and torque. And adding to the driving pleasure is the plush ride which soaks up bumps quite well. It’s only deep potholes and sharp-edges that catch out the suspension over which a hard thud is felt.

Flaws? Engine refinement could be better, it vibrates a bit during idle and at high revs the characteristic diesel drone isn’t as well supressed as it should be. A more accomplished compact luxury SUV than before, the GLA which goes on sale next month, is a nice blend of size, luxury and driving pleasure.

May 2, 2021

