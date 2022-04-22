Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: All you need for your YouTube debut
Technical Guruji: All you need for your YouTube debut

You don’t need expensive equipment or a complex technology to make the content your own YouTube channel. Here’s where you can start
Budget equipment for making videos
Budget equipment for making videos
Published on Apr 22, 2022 07:33 PM IST
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Video basics

I want to start my own YouTube channel. What’s the basic budget equipment I should have?

—Aksh B, Via Instagram

Don’t invest too much. Whatever smartphone you have is good enough. Go for one which can record full HD video and you can use it to edit videos, make thumbnails etc. If you have a laptop, that can be added help.

As a simple add-on, get a budget clip-on lapel microphone which will cost you a maximum of 1,000. This will enhance the audio, which is equally important in a video.

 Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, April 23, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

