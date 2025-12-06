Fatima Bosch gets honest about Miss Universe walkout controversy, admits she initially feared disqualification

Miss Universe 2025 winner, Fatima Bosch of Mexico, has opened up about the emotional turmoil and initial fear that followed her now-viral walkout during the pageant, admitting her first thought was that the dramatic action would lead to her disqualification. Also read | Fatima Bosch breaks silence on Miss Universe 2025 scandals: 'It is really hard, sometimes people forget we are humans' Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe 2025, has spoken out about her viral walkout during the pageant, revealing that she initially feared disqualification.(REUTERS)

In a candid interview with CNN on December 4, Fatima spoke about how she transitioned from being a globally supported figure to a target of criticism after winning the crown on November 21, as she discussed the unexpected chain of events that defined her Miss Universe journey.

From global support to ‘all the hate’

Speaking about the moments following her walkout — a decision she took based on her 'values and beliefs' — Fatima revealed she was unaware of the massive public and contestant support she was garnering. When asked about the widespread support, the beauty queen admitted to feeling a sense of dread. “We were in a concentration, so I didn't have the time to see what happened,” she explained, adding, “When I spoke up, I thought, 'Okay, Mexico is now not going to classify this year,' but I did what I did because of my values and what I believe.”

Fatima continued, describing the emotional whiplash of her experience: “At that time, I didn't realise all the support that they give to me, and of course, I was glad with all the different delegates of the countries to give me all the support. And then it was really weird because it's like you have all the support of the world and then you won and you have all the hate, so it's like so, so much to deal with.”

A controversial reign

Fatima's victory was preceded by a public stand-off with Thai pageant official Nawat Itsaragrisil, who allegedly referred to her as a 'dumbhead' during a pre-pageant event in Thailand. After their altercation, Fatima left the room, and other Miss Universe contestants joined her in solidarity, in a move that made headlines around the world.

Soon after the incident, the Miss Universe 2025 competition was mired in controversy, including allegations of rigging and claims that the top 30 finalists had been pre-selected by a secret panel of judges before the official preliminary competition even took place. Fatima's reign, therefore, begins against a backdrop of organisational scandal, making her walkout and subsequent victory one of the most talked-about events in recent pageant history.