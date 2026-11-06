I love wearing black, but should I ditch my favourite colour for Diwali festivities?

I love black outfits, but should I wear one to a Diwali party? By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less I have a weakness for black outfits. A black dress, a well-cut black saree or an all-black look with statement earrings, I'm usually sold. There's something about the colour that makes getting dressed feel a little easier. It is elegant, flattering and rarely needs too much convincing.

But every Diwali, I find myself asking the same question, “Is black really a colour I should be wearing to the celebrations?”

If you've grown up hearing that black is inauspicious, you probably know the conversation. Someone in the family suggests wearing red, yellow or green for the puja, and suddenly that gorgeous black outfit you've been saving for the occasion becomes a questionable choice.

With Diwali falling on November 8 this year, I decided to look into the tradition rather than automatically ruling out my favourite colour. And the answer is a little more nuanced than a simple yes or no. It depends on the occasion, the customs you follow and, sometimes, the household you're visiting.

So, why does black get a second look during Diwali? In many Indian households, black is traditionally associated with negative energy or considered unsuitable for auspicious ceremonies. Diwali, particularly Lakshmi Puja, is an occasion associated with prosperity, new beginnings and inviting good fortune into the home. This is why brighter colours such as red, yellow, orange and gold are often preferred for festive rituals.

However, it is important to distinguish between a family custom and a universal religious rule. Not every household follows the same colour preferences, and there isn't one dress code that applies to every Diwali celebration across India.

For some families, avoiding black during the puja is a long-standing tradition. Others are more relaxed about it, particularly when it comes to social gatherings and parties.

So, before you cancel that black outfit, there's another question worth asking.

Is there a difference between wearing black for Lakshmi Puja and a Diwali party? I think this is where the distinction becomes useful.

If you're attending a Lakshmi Puja at home or visiting relatives who follow traditional customs, it may be more considerate to choose a colour they consider auspicious. You could save the black outfit for the evening's celebrations instead.

A Diwali party, on the other hand, is a different setting. If you're meeting friends, attending an office celebration or going to a festive dinner where there is no specific traditional dress code, black can be a perfectly reasonable choice.

Of course, the host's preferences matter too. If an invitation specifies traditional attire or a particular colour theme, follow that rather than assuming every party has the same expectations.

You don't have to treat every Diwali occasion as though it has identical dressing rules. A little awareness of the setting can save you from an unnecessary wardrobe dilemma.

If you're wearing black, here's how to make it feel festive The trick isn't to abandon black but to give it a festive personality. A plain black outfit can sometimes feel more suited to an evening out than a Diwali celebration. A few thoughtful details can change that.

Give gold a starring role. A black saree with a gold border, antique gold jhumkas or a statement necklace can create a lovely contrast. You don't need to wear every piece of jewellery you own. Let one or two details stand out.

Experiment with a contrasting dupatta or blouse. If you have a black kurta or lehenga, try pairing it with a red, rani pink, emerald green or mustard dupatta. A contrasting blouse can also transform a simple black saree.

Choose fabrics that catch the light. Silk, satin, velvet and organza can make black look more occasion-ready. Texture matters here. A little sheen, embroidery or zari detailing can add festive richness without requiring head-to-toe sequins.

Don't underestimate a statement blouse. If you're wearing a black saree, a brocade, embellished or brightly coloured blouse can do most of the styling work. You could even reuse a blouse from another saree to create a completely different look.

Have fun with accessories. A metallic potli, embellished juttis, gold bangles or colourful earrings can bring warmth to an otherwise monochrome outfit. If you prefer a more contemporary look, a bold lip and statement earrings are an easy combination.

The black outfits I'd actually consider for a Diwali party Rather than buying something new just because the festival is around the corner, I'd start with pieces already in my wardrobe.

A black saree is an obvious choice, especially if it has a textured fabric, a metallic border or an interesting blouse. You could also wear a black Anarkali with embroidered detailing if you prefer a traditional silhouette.

If sarees and suits aren't your thing, a black midi or maxi dress can work beautifully for an evening party. Add gold earrings, a festive clutch and heels or dressy flats. A black co-ord set is another option if you want something contemporary without looking underdressed.

And if you own a simple black dress, don't assume it needs to stay reserved for birthdays and dinners. A statement necklace, a pair of festive earrings or a colourful dupatta can give it a Diwali-ready update.

The idea is to make the outfit feel intentional rather than simply turning up in your regular eveningwear.