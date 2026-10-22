I tried 3 dermatologically tested skincare products for sensitive skin: Here is what I like with some trade-offs

I tried these three dermat approved skincare brands (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Sensitive skin can make building a skincare routine tricky. A product that works beautifully for one person may cause redness, irritation or breakouts for another. That is why I tend to look for products that are dermatologically tested, non-comedogenic and suited to my skin’s specific needs. However, these claims do not guarantee that a product will suit everyone. I looked at three skincare essentials from Glenmark: Episoft AC Moisturiser with Microencapsulated Sunscreen, La Shield Sunscreen Lotion Max SPF 80+ PA++++, and Episoft OC Cleansing Gel. Each serves a different purpose, from cleansing and moisturising to sun protection. Here is what stands out about their formulations, what I like about their features, and what I would keep in mind if I had sensitive, oily or acne-prone skin.

A moisturiser that also offers sun protection sounds practical, especially when I want to keep my morning skincare routine simple. Episoft AC combines moisturising benefits with broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection. The packaging describes it as a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser with microencapsulated sunscreen, making it an option worth considering for sensitive and acne-prone skin. What I like: The combination of hydration and sun protection is the biggest advantage for me. Ingredients such as glycerin and D-panthenol help attract and retain moisture, while capric triglyceride helps soften the skin. These ingredients make the formula particularly interesting for skin that feels dry, tight or uncomfortable after cleansing. I also appreciate the non-comedogenic positioning, especially if I am dealing with occasional breakouts and want to avoid unnecessarily heavy products. The microencapsulated sunscreen technology is another notable feature. The product combines moisturising benefits with UV protection, which can help simplify the number of steps in a morning routine. For someone who prefers a straightforward skincare regimen, this could be a useful everyday option. I would apply it evenly to the face and neck before heading outdoors, making sure I use enough product for adequate coverage. What could have been improved: My main reservation is the SPF 30 rating. Although it offers broad-spectrum protection, I would prefer a higher-SPF sunscreen for prolonged outdoor exposure, particularly during hot, sunny days. I would also avoid assuming that a moisturiser with SPF automatically replaces every other sun-protection measure. Another consideration is texture. Even products described as lightweight can feel different depending on whether the skin is oily, dry or combination. I would want to check how it sits on my skin before layering makeup over it. My verdict: Episoft AC is worth considering if I want a moisturiser with added sun protection and prefer a simplified morning routine. However, I would still use adequate sunscreen protection, reapply as needed and pay attention to how my skin responds.

2 . La Shield Max SPF 80+ Sunscreen Lotion | PA++++ | Intense sun protection | For Highly sensitive skin | Moisture Boost Formula | Lightweight | Hydrating Sunscreen | Dermatologist Prescribed | For Men & Women | 50gm Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Sunscreen is one skincare step I would not want to skip, particularly when spending time outdoors. La Shield Sunscreen Lotion Max advertises SPF 80+ and PA++++ protection, making it an option for people looking for high-level labelled UVB and UVA protection. What I like: The high SPF rating immediately catches my attention. SPF primarily indicates protection against UVB rays, while the PA rating communicates UVA protection. Together, these labels help me understand the type of sun protection the product is designed to provide. The packaging also highlights an ultralight feel, moisture-boosting properties, quick absorption and no white cast. These are useful features to look for in a daily sunscreen, particularly if I want to wear it under makeup or dislike products that leave a visible residue. I also like that the formula is presented as dermatologically tested. For someone with sensitive skin, this is a helpful consideration when narrowing down options, although it does not guarantee that irritation will never occur. What could have been improved: A high SPF number does not automatically make a sunscreen the right choice for my skin. I would need to assess its texture, finish and ingredient list before deciding whether it works for me. Some sensitive skin types react to particular UV filters or other formulation ingredients, so I would introduce it cautiously. Most importantly, I would not treat a high SPF rating as permission to skip reapplication. I would apply it generously before sun exposure and reapply at appropriate intervals, especially after sweating, swimming or wiping my face. My verdict: La Shield Sunscreen Lotion Max is worth exploring if high labelled sun protection is a priority. However, ingredient compatibility, comfortable wear and consistent application matter just as much as the SPF number.