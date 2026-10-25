Karisma Kapoor proves a casual red satin shirt and wide-leg jeans look can still be statement-making; fashion lovers, take notes

Karisma Kapoor is here to serve up some stunning fashion inspiration. Giving ethnic ensembles and glamorous gowns a break, the Bollywood diva embraced chic in a shimmery red shirt paired with relaxed-fit baggy jeans.

Taking to Instagram on October 24, she shared a series of pictures with the caption, “Ready set game.” From the statement-making red hue to the laid-back denim and elegant heels, her look strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style. Let’s decode her outfit and take a few fashion notes from her latest appearance. (Also read: Yami Gautam shows how to wear sunshine yellow this festive season in vibrant embroidered Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree )

Decoding Karisma Kapoor’s effortlessly chic look Karisma proves that casual dressing can be just as glamorous as a red-carpet appearance. The actor makes a striking style statement in a vibrant red satin shirt paired with relaxed-fit denim, bringing together the best of understated elegance and contemporary street style.

The highlight of her outfit is the red blouse, featuring a subtle tonal pattern, intricate vertical pintuck detailing and a flattering V-neckline. The lustrous finish adds a touch of glamour, while the relaxed silhouette keeps the look comfortable and effortlessly chic. The rich red hue makes the ensemble stand out, giving this everyday outfit a statement-making appeal.