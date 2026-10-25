Karisma Kapoor proves a casual red satin shirt and wide-leg jeans look can still be statement-making; fashion lovers, take notes
Karisma Kapoor serves fashion goals in a shimmery red shirt and baggy jeans, proving that casual dressing can be glamorous, chic and fashion-forward.
Karisma Kapoor is here to serve up some stunning fashion inspiration. Giving ethnic ensembles and glamorous gowns a break, the Bollywood diva embraced chic in a shimmery red shirt paired with relaxed-fit baggy jeans.
Taking to Instagram on October 24, she shared a series of pictures with the caption, “Ready set game.” From the statement-making red hue to the laid-back denim and elegant heels, her look strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style. Let’s decode her outfit and take a few fashion notes from her latest appearance. (Also read: Yami Gautam shows how to wear sunshine yellow this festive season in vibrant embroidered Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree )
Decoding Karisma Kapoor’s effortlessly chic look
Karisma proves that casual dressing can be just as glamorous as a red-carpet appearance. The actor makes a striking style statement in a vibrant red satin shirt paired with relaxed-fit denim, bringing together the best of understated elegance and contemporary street style.
The highlight of her outfit is the red blouse, featuring a subtle tonal pattern, intricate vertical pintuck detailing and a flattering V-neckline. The lustrous finish adds a touch of glamour, while the relaxed silhouette keeps the look comfortable and effortlessly chic. The rich red hue makes the ensemble stand out, giving this everyday outfit a statement-making appeal.
Karisma balances the bold top with high-waisted, wide-leg dark blue jeans that lend a modern, laid-back edge to the look. The voluminous silhouette adds structure and movement, while the deep denim shade complements the vibrant red beautifully. She rounds off the ensemble with pointed-toe cream heels, adding a refined touch that peeks through the wide hems.
Keeping her accessories minimal, the actor opts for delicate bracelets and rings, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. Her long, centre-parted waves, defined eyes and nude lips complete the look with a polished yet natural finish.
Style takeaway: Karisma’s outfit is proof that a statement shirt, relaxed denim and classic heels can make a winning combination. Whether you’re heading out for brunch, a casual get-together or a stylish day out, this red-and-blue pairing offers plenty of inspiration for elevating everyday dressing.
On the work front
Karisma Kapoor made her OTT comeback with Murder Mubarak (2024), directed by Homi Adajania, in which she portrayed the eccentric Shehnaz Noorani. She is also set to headline Brown (2026), a neo-noir psychological crime thriller series, playing Rita Brown, a troubled Kolkata police detective navigating personal challenges while investigating complex crimes. Apart from her acting projects, Karisma has also been associated with television, serving as a judge on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 4.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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