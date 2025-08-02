Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Up to 80% off on formal wear for men and women at Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 09:00 pm IST

This Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, you can level up your formal wardrobe with stylish essentials for men and women, at a fraction of the price.

Leriya Fashion Women View Details checkDetails

₹369

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gufrina Women’s Casual Button-Down Shirt with Multicolor Floral Print & Half Sleeves, Collar Neck (Orange-L) View Details checkDetails

₹395

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BlissClub Cotton Pro Classic Shirt, Cotton-Like Comfort, Sweat-Free Confidence, Flattering fit, Chic Workwear, Buttoned Front View Details checkDetails

₹1,019

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GRECIILOOKS Tailored Trouser for Women | Woman Trousers | Womens High-Waisted Pant | Womans Trousers Pants (Available in Plus Size and Combo Pack of 2) Black View Details checkDetails

₹469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BlissClub Women High Rise Regular Pants View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OOMPH! Womens High-Waisted Pant | Wide Leg Trousers | Korean Style Stretchable Trouser Jet Black View Details checkDetails

₹469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FCK-3 Stretchable Cotton Blend Roma Fabric Beige Color Pencil Type Elasticnated Closure Skirt for Women-28 View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dream Beauty Fashion Casual Polyester Blend with Side Slit Black Skirt/Petticoat/Shapewear (Skirt_Venue Navy Blue-S) View Details checkDetails

₹199.5

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mehrang Womens Formal Pencil Skirt - Cotton Blend Stretchable Midi Knee Length With Elasticated Waist Belt (L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹236

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CB-COLEBROOK Men Regular Fit Solid Spread Collar Casual Shirt (XX-Large, Cadet Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Scott International Shirt for Men, Solid Full Sleeves Shirt, Wrinkle Free Mens Shirts, Cotton Formal Shirts, Regular Fit Stylish Mens Shirt, Plain Formal Shirts for Men Grey View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Cotton Shirt | Casual | Plain | Full Sleeve View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FYLTR Mens Slim Casual Pants (FYLSS25MT-1101_Cilantro Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Raymond Men Slim Fit Formal Trousers View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Slim Fit Stretchable Formal Trousers (SY-AW19-MFT-050_Black_30W x L) View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Be it a boardroom presentation, client lunch, or power dressing at work, your formal wardrobe deserves an upgrade! The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is offering up to 80% off on the most polished picks in formal shirts, trousers, and skirts for both men and women. Here's your ultimate guide to the best pieces to grab now!

Up to 80% off on formal wear for men and women at Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Women’s formal wear:

Shirts

From crisp whites to soft pastels, formal shirts for women have moved beyond just office staples—they’re now your power pieces. These shirts are crafted with breathable fabrics, minimal prints, and clean silhouettes to deliver both polish and comfort. Ideal for layering with blazers or styling solo, they’re wardrobe chameleons built for productivity and poise.

1.

Leriya Fashion Women
2.

Gufrina Women’s Casual Button-Down Shirt with Multicolor Floral Print & Half Sleeves, Collar Neck (Orange-L)
3.

BlissClub Cotton Pro Classic Shirt, Cotton-Like Comfort, Sweat-Free Confidence, Flattering fit, Chic Workwear, Buttoned Front
Trousers

Say goodbye to ill-fitted pants and hello to perfectly tailored bottoms. Formal trousers for women this season feature flattering high-waists, clean seams, and stretchable fabrics that allow ease of movement without compromising on structure. They pair seamlessly with shirts, tunics, or even smart knit tops for a desk-to-dinner look.

 

4.

GRECIILOOKS Tailored Trouser for Women | Woman Trousers | Women's High-Waisted Pant | Woman's Trousers Pants (Available in Plus Size and Combo Pack of 2) Black
5.

BlissClub Women High Rise Regular Pants
6.

OOMPH! Women's High-Waisted Pant | Wide Leg Trousers | Korean Style Stretchable Trouser Jet Black
Pencil skirts

Nothing says "boss energy" like a classic pencil skirt. Cut to accentuate the silhouette while maintaining mobility, these skirts come in structured fabrics that hold their shape all day. Whether you’re headed to a meeting or presenting at a conference, these pieces bring effortless elegance to your 9-to-5 (and beyond).

7.

FCK-3 Stretchable Cotton Blend Roma Fabric Beige Color Pencil Type Elasticnated Closure Skirt for Women-28
8.

Dream Beauty Fashion Casual Polyester Blend with Side Slit Black Skirt/Petticoat/Shapewear (Skirt_Venue Navy Blue-S)
9.

Mehrang Women's Formal Pencil Skirt - Cotton Blend Stretchable Midi Knee Length With Elasticated Waist Belt (L, White)
Men’s formal wear:

Shirts

Amazon’s formal shirt collection for men includes a range of fits—slim, regular, and tailored—to suit different body types and dress codes. With options in classic whites, soothing blues, and subtle stripes, these shirts work just as well under a blazer as they do at Friday town halls. Look out for wrinkle-resistant and stretch blends for long working days.

10.

CB-COLEBROOK Men Regular Fit Solid Spread Collar Casual Shirt (XX-Large, Cadet Grey)
11.

Scott International Shirt for Men, Solid Full Sleeves Shirt, Wrinkle Free Mens Shirts, Cotton Formal Shirts, Regular Fit Stylish Mens Shirt, Plain Formal Shirts for Men Grey
12.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Cotton Shirt | Casual | Plain | Full Sleeve
Trousers

Sharp pleats, solid tones, and all-day comfort—these formal trousers are built for modern professionals. Whether you're into flat-front styles or prefer a more relaxed fit, this sale offers trousers that maintain their crease and your confidence. Bonus: many options include anti-stain or quick-dry finishes.

13.

FYLTR Men's Slim Casual Pants (FYLSS25MT-1101_Cilantro Green
14.

Raymond Men Slim Fit Formal Trousers
15.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Slim Fit Stretchable Formal Trousers (SY-AW19-MFT-050_Black_30W x L)
From Monday meetings to midweek hustle, your wardrobe deserves to keep up. With up to 80% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, there's never been a better time to invest in formal wear that speaks success. Whether it’s crisp shirts, tailored trousers, or statement skirts, power dressing is now more affordable than ever. Go on—upgrade your 9-to-5 style, and let your outfit do the talking!

FAQs:

  • Are these formal clothes suitable for both office and interviews?

    Yes! The curated options include classic and conservative designs ideal for professional settings including job interviews and corporate meetings.

  • What sizes are available for men’s and women’s formal wear?

    Most brands offer a wide range from XS to XXL for women and 28 to 44 for men. Always check individual size charts before purchasing.

  • Are these discounted prices available for combo packs or only single pieces?

    Many combo offers are included! Look out for "Buy 2 Get Extra 10% Off" deals and curated sets at discounted prices.

  • Do the shirts and trousers require dry cleaning?

    Most options are machine washable, but it’s best to check the care instructions for each item. Several wrinkle-free and low-maintenance fabrics are also included in the sale.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

